MY ARCADE® launches the ATARI® GAMESTATION GO

Gamestation Go

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcade® , the industry leader in retro gaming, launches the new officially-licensed AtariGamestation Go. The highly-anticipated Atari Gamestation Go boasts over 200 built-in games with innovative features including an integrated paddle, trak-ball and number pad. With this exciting new launch My Arcade continues its mission of bringing retro gaming to a modern audience. The Atari Gamestation Go is available for pre-order now at GameStop, EB Games, and Atari.com, with availability at select retailers starting October 2025.The Atari Gamestation Go showcases a robust library of classic Atari games, featuring Asteroids: Recharged, Missile Command: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Breakout: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, Balls of Steel Pinball, PAC-MAN™, alongside fan-favorites from the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade including Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Tempest, Warlords and many more.GameStop Pre-order Link: https://www.gamestop.com/consoles-hardware/retro-consoles/products/atari-gamestation-go/20024226.html EB Games Pre-order Link: https://www.ebgames.ca/Arcade/Games/939652/atari-gamestation-go-portable-console Atari.com Pre-order Link: https://atari.com/products/atari-gamestation-go AtariGamestation Go• $179.99 MSRP.• Available October 2025.• 200+ video games built-in, including Atari: Recharged, Balls of Steel and PAC-MAN.• Oﬃcially-licensed titles from Atari, Jaleco & PIKO Interactive.• High resolution 7” full color display.• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad.• Built in Wi-Fifor easy updates.• SmartGlow™ technology makes gameplay intuitive by illuminating the controls needed for each game.• Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery with 4-5 hours playtime.• Item Number: DGUNL-7065 (North America), DGUNL-7189 (International)Assets can be found below: https://tinyurl.com/mjrpmxct About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, SEGA, Tetris, Capcom, Konami, Taito, Data Eastand Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like PAC-MAN, Sonic The Hedgehog, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, POLE POSITION, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout AtariAtariis an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atarihas offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at www.Atari.com PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

