MY ARCADE® launches the ATARI® GAMESTATION GO
The Atari Gamestation Go showcases a robust library of classic Atari games, featuring Asteroids: Recharged, Missile Command: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Breakout: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, Balls of Steel Pinball, PAC-MAN™, alongside fan-favorites from the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade including Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Tempest, Warlords and many more.
Atari® Gamestation Go
• $179.99 MSRP.
• Available October 2025.
• 200+ video games built-in, including Atari: Recharged, Balls of Steel and PAC-MAN.
• Oﬃcially-licensed titles from Atari, Jaleco & PIKO Interactive.
• High resolution 7” full color display.
• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad.
• Built in Wi-Fi® for easy updates.
• SmartGlow™ technology makes gameplay intuitive by illuminating the controls needed for each game.
• Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery with 4-5 hours playtime.
• Item Number: DGUNL-7065 (North America), DGUNL-7189 (International)
About My Arcade®
My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, SEGA®, Tetris®, Capcom®, Konami®, Taito®, Data East® and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like PAC-MAN, Sonic The Hedgehog®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, POLE POSITION, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetro
About Atari
Atari® is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari® has offices in New York and Paris. Visit online at www.Atari.com.
PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
