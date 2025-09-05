Car Accident Lawyer, Paul Greenberg, Cautions Illinois Passengers After Survey Shows 1 in 3 Rideshare Drivers Say They Were Involved in an Accident While Working

Chicago, Illinois – A recent survey highlighting that nearly one-third of Uber and Lyft drivers have experienced a car accident while working is raising questions about rideshare safety and the risks facing both drivers and passengers. Paul Greenberg, a car accident lawyer at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers in Chicago, spoke to the findings, calling the trend “troubling” and advising residents to remain vigilant when using these services.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago, surveyed more than 1,000 rideshare drivers in the Chicago area. According to the findings, approximately 33 percent of respondents reported being involved in at least one crash while driving for Uber or Lyft. The survey also revealed that 45 percent of drivers had close calls or near misses, suggesting that the real scope of the issue may be even broader.

Greenberg, whose firm represents clients involved in Uber car accidents and Lyft car accidents, said, “The findings confirm what many personal injury lawyers and public safety advocates have suspected for some time. Rideshare drivers face unique pressures and hazards that can increase the likelihood of accidents. For passengers, that means understanding there are risks each time they enter a rideshare vehicle.”

Researchers found that the majority of accidents reported by drivers occurred during peak travel hours, with many incidents linked to driver fatigue, distracted driving, and challenging urban traffic conditions. Greenberg noted that rideshare drivers often work long shifts, sometimes exceeding the recommended limits for commercial drivers. “Unlike taxi or truck drivers, rideshare operators are typically independent contractors without the same regulatory oversight. This contributes to conditions where fatigue and distraction become more common,” he said.

The UIC study also pointed to the competitive nature of the rideshare economy as a contributing factor. Many drivers reported feeling pressure to accept more rides or drive longer hours to earn sufficient income, a situation that can lead to lapses in concentration and increased risk-taking on the road. According to the survey, nearly 60 percent of drivers reported checking their phones for ride requests or navigation while driving, and 22 percent admitted to taking calls or responding to messages mid-trip.

Greenberg, a highly experienced Chicago car accident attorney, underscored the importance for passengers to play an active role in their own safety. “Passengers should always verify the identity of their driver, wear seatbelts, and avoid distracting the driver. While most rideshare trips end without incident, awareness and caution can help reduce the risk of harm,” he said.

Safety advocates in Chicago have called for further measures to protect both drivers and riders. Proposals include mandatory safety training for rideshare drivers, limits on consecutive driving hours, and increased data sharing between rideshare companies and city officials. The City of Chicago has not announced any immediate policy changes, but a spokesperson for the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said the city is “closely reviewing the research and considering all options to enhance public safety.”

In recent years, the popularity of rideshare services has skyrocketed in major metro areas like Chicago, providing an accessible transportation alternative for millions. However, the rapid growth has also led to concerns about oversight and accountability. Unlike taxi drivers, rideshare operators are generally not required to undergo the same level of training or licensing. The insurance requirements for rideshare vehicles, while more robust than for private cars, may not always fully protect passengers in the event of a crash, Greenberg said.

“Insurance coverage in rideshare accidents can be complex,” Greenberg explained. “While Uber and Lyft provide commercial policies, there are still gaps that can leave those injured in a difficult position when seeking compensation. Individuals who are injured as passengers should seek legal advice to ensure their rights are protected.”

The UIC survey’s findings are likely to fuel further debate over the regulation of the gig economy and the balance between convenience and safety. Greenberg noted that while rideshare companies have introduced new safety features in their apps, including emergency assistance buttons and enhanced background checks, the recent data indicate more must be done to address the realities drivers and passengers face on the road.

For those who rely on rideshare services, experts recommend several steps to stay safe:

Always confirm vehicle and driver details before entering the car.

Wear a seatbelt on every trip.

Avoid sharing personal information with drivers.

Sit in the back seat when possible.

Trust your instincts and end the ride if you feel unsafe.

As Chicago continues to grapple with the evolving impact of rideshare platforms, the research from UIC and the perspectives from legal professionals like Greenberg may serve as important catalysts for policy discussions aimed at improving safety for all road users.

