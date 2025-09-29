FantasticLawyers.com Launches Beta of AI-Powered Fantastic Lawyers Rating™ (FLR)

Los Angeles, California – FantasticLawyers.com has announced the beta launch of its Fantastic Lawyers Rating (FLR), the first AI-powered tool designed to give lawyers and legal marketers an instant, transparent rating of their online reputation.

The FLR system evaluates verifiable signals including professional experience, client reviews, peer recognition, awards, publications, and overall profile strength. Each profile is assigned a percentage score between 70% and 100%. Lawyers achieving scores above 90% are recognized as Fantastic, signaling standout trust, expertise, and client impact.

The beta tool is free to use and is available to lawyers worldwide, including in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and Australia. Scores can be generated in seconds via the dedicated Fantastic Lawyers Rating GPT (click here to try it on ChatGPT).

Users are encouraged to provide feedback directly through the GPT interface or via the Fantastic Lawyers contact page.

“This is the first step toward AI-based modern lawyer ratings,” said Gav Ward, Founder of FantasticLawyers.com. “We are inviting the legal community across the globe to test the beta, share their results, and contribute to refining a model that will make lawyer discovery more transparent and accessible.”

The launch of FLR builds on FantasticLawyers.com’s broader mission to simplify how people connect with trusted legal expertise.

Fantastic Lawyers makes it easier for people to find the right lawyer, while helping professionals showcase the value they provide. The platform believes directories should do more than list names; they should create confident connections that lead to positive outcomes. As Maya Angelou once said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” That principle guides the curation and presentation of every lawyer profile and article on the site.

Fantastic Lawyers™ is an AI-powered legal directory and publishing platform founded by Gav Ward, a former lawyer, legal technologist, and Director at digital agency MLT Digital. Gav also founded the established legal directory Five Fantastic Lawyers™. With over 14 years online, Fantastic Lawyers, formerly known as legal tech blog "WardblawG", has published more than 5,000 articles, attracted over 1 million readers, and built a professional community of 70,000+ followers. The platform uses proprietary AI tools, such as the Fantastic Lawyers Rating GPT, bulk AI profile uploads, and AI search optimization - to deliver curated lawyer recommendations supported by data, reviews, and professional recognition. Fantastic Lawyers also highlights pro bono and social impact work, recently featuring outstanding human rights and civil liberties lawyers inspired by J.K. Rowling's early with work Amnesty International that can be found on LinkedIn. More information about FLR and the platform’s mission is available at FantasticLawyers.com.

Fantastic Lawyers

(213) 804-4054

gavin@wardblawg.com

https://fantasticlawyers.com

Press Contact : Gav Ward

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.