David Abendschein Joins Physician Life Care Planning as Chief Technology Officer

San Antonio, Texas – Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services, announced today the appointment of David Abendschein as Chief Technology Officer, effective September 2, 2025. This appointment represents a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to transform the delivery of damages valuation products and services for the personal injury litigation market, following 18 months of strategic development.

Mr. Abendschein’s track record of driving digital transformation and building advanced technology platforms will reinforce the company’s leadership position in the Medical-Legal sector, as well as streamline PLCP’s next generation of technology-enabled digital products to complement its expert-led damages valuation services.

“Over the last year and a half, we have been making bold technology investments to reimagine what damages valuation can look like for our clients in a modern, data-driven world,” said Chad Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Physician Life Care Planning. “Bringing David on board as CTO reflects our commitment to not only setting the industry standard, but also building the tools that empower attorneys, medical experts, and clients with faster, smarter, and more reliable solutions. We will launch innovative new digital and expert service products throughout 2026—offerings unlike anything seen before. We are thrilled to welcome David and look forward to everything we will achieve together.”

David Abendschein commented, “I am honored to join PLCP at such a pivotal time in its journey. Not only does PLCP understand the importance of innovation, but this team recognizes the importance of delivering high-quality and differentiated products at industry-leading timelines. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that is already in place, as well as leading the next wave of technology-driven products that will dramatically redefine how attorneys leverage technology and data for damages valuation in personal injury litigation matters.”

The appointment of Mr. Abendschein underscores PLCP’s investment in technology and the broader leadership team to combine next-generation technology solutions and expert services to deliver unmatched value to attorneys law firms, and clients across the country.

Physician Life Care Planning is the industry leader in damages valuation solutions, trusted by personal injury attorneys and law firms nationwide. Through a unique combination of expert clinical insight and advanced technology, the company delivers life care plans and related products and services that are objective, accurate, reliable, and defendable. With a steadfast focus on innovation, PLCP continues to set the standard for excellence in damages valuation.

