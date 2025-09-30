Littman Krooks Attorneys Distinguished as 2025 Super Lawyers Honorees for Excellence in Elder Law, Estate Planning and Probate, and Schools and Education

Rye Brook, New York – Super Lawyers® recognized Founding Partner Bernard A. Krooks, J.D., CPA, LLM (in taxation), CELA®, AEP® (Distinguished), Partner Amy C. O’Hara Esq., CELA®, and Partner Marion M. Walsh, Esq. as 2025 Super Lawyers,® and Attorneys Arshi Pal, Esq., Joel Krooks, Esq., and Jessica Saio, Esq., as Super Lawyers Rising Stars® for 2025.

We extend our congratulations to Founding Partner Bernard A. Krooks, J.D., CPA, LLM (in taxation), CELA®, AEP® (Distinguished), Partner Amy C. O’Hara Esq., CELA®, Joel Krooks, Esq., and Jessica Saio, Esq. for receiving Super Lawyers® honors in Elder Law and Estate Planning and Probate, and Partner Marion M. Walsh, Esq., and Attorney Arshi Pal, Esq., for receiving Super Lawyers® honors for in Schools and Education.

“We are proud that six members of the Littman Krooks team are named in the 2024 Super Lawyers honorees,” said Bernard A. Krooks, founding partner. “We thank Super Lawyers for this prestigious distinction once again, and for recognizing our team’s work in Elder Law, Estate Planning and Probate, and Special Education Advocacy.”

The accolades received by Littman Krooks LLP’s attorneys in the 2025 Super Lawyers list not only highlight their professional excellence but also underscore their ongoing commitment to serving the legal needs of their clients and the community with integrity and distinction. To be named a Super Lawyer, the attorney undergoes a rigorous, multi-phase selection process that evaluates their professional achievements and peer recognition that results in a select group in the top 5% recognized for their excellence in their specific legal practice area.

Littman Krooks provides sophisticated legal advice and the high-level of expertise ordinarily associated with large law firms along with the personal attention and responsiveness of smaller firms. These ingredients, which are the cornerstone of effective representation and are necessary to a successful lawyer/client relationship, have become the foundation of the firm’s success.

