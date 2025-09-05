NEBRASKA, September 5 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for August Storm Damage

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has requested a federal major disaster declaration for Nebraska counties impacted by a severe summer thunderstorm that produced hurricane force winds and flash flooding from Aug. 8 – 10. The request includes the following 12 counties: Burt, Douglas, Fillmore, Lancaster, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Washington, and Webster.

The storm resulted in damage to schools, public facilities and businesses. Power infrastructure was the hardest hit – impacting hundreds of power poles, transformers and downing electrical lines. Downed power lines and trees blocked roadways and significant flooding also forced road closures.

A woman was killed during the storm and a man severely injured at Two Rivers State Recreation Area. High winds also blew the roofs off two housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Preliminary damage estimates exceed $39 million, with costs expected to increase as assessments continue to be reported from impacted areas. The request from Gov. Pillen would help provide federal funding to cover costs associated with repairs and replacement to public infrastructure.