NEBRASKA, October 23 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Updates Progress at Work Ethic Camp; Passes Final Inspection

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is providing an update on progress made at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, which will allow the facility to be utilized for the detention of illegal detainees in support of ongoing efforts by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE.

In preparation for receiving detainees, the facility underwent a final walk-through by ICE inspectors this week and was approved for use. Final security upgrades will continue at WEC over the next day or so.

“Getting the final pieces pulled together has admittedly been a little bit of a moving target and has been made more difficult with the Schumer shutdown,” acknowledged Gov. Pillen. “Given the many tasks that had to be completed, including the transfer of remaining inmates, building modifications, training of staff and other components, we have made significant progress.”

“Passing these inspections is a testament to our team’s commitment to safety, security, and professionalism,” said Rob Jeffreys, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). “I appreciate the attention to detail shown at every level of this facility and the strong partnerships and cooperation with DHS and ICE that have made this possible.”

A timeline for receiving detainees is still being arranged in coordination with officials at DHS/ICE. WEC will continue to be owned and operated by NDCS, in accordance with the initial contract that runs through Sept. 29, 2027. Additional modifications to the facility will allow it to house up to 300 detainees. With the increase in population, staffing will also increase to help provide staff coverage in repurposed spaces, housing units, and with transportation needs.

“Once operational, this facility will be key in providing regional support to ICE officials who are working tirelessly to identify illegal criminals and get them off our streets. Every state is a border state. Nebraska is going to do its part to make sure that our nation, and Nebraskans, are safe and secure,” said Gov. Pillen.

Use of WEC will net the state around $14 million annually. Taking into consideration all costs associated with housing detainees, the state will receive approximately $2.4 million per month.