ADOT starting expansion of I-17 off-ramp to Loop 303 this weekend (Sept. 5-8)

PHOENIX – A project to provide northbound Interstate 17 drivers with more room when exiting to Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive in north Phoenix is scheduled to start this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8, while crews set up a work zone for adding a second lane and other improvements at the exit. The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2026.

While the ramp is closed, drivers can detour by exiting northbound I-17 at Dove Valley Road and travel west to use southbound 43rd Avenue to reach westbound Loop 303. Drivers also can use eastbound Dove Valley Road to southbound North Valley Parkway to access Sonoran Desert Drive.

The northbound I-17 exit ramp expansion project at Loop 303 starts a series of planned improvements for both freeways. ADOT is working with the Maricopa Association of Governments in planning for future projects, including one starting in 2026 to widen Loop 303 between 51st Avenue and I-17 and provide direct I-17/Loop 303 ramp connections.

More information is available at azdot.gov/L303LakePleasantI-17.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.