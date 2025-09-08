Helen A. Harrison, Award-Winning Author, Reimagines Death in The Art of Murder Series: Where Fantasy and Realism Collide

Helen A. Harrison crafts unique tales of murder, mystery, and beauty, inspired by the tragic fates of art history’s most unforgettable legends.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Helen A. Harrison has built a reputation for killing her characters, but with a twist. In her acclaimed Art of Murder mystery series, Harrison transforms real-life art-world figures into fictional murder victims, reimagining their deaths in ways that intrigue, shock, and entertain.

“Using actual art-world denizens adds an intriguing ‘what if’ element to the story,” explains Harrison. “I choose characters with colorful backgrounds, whose deaths implicate multiple potential culprits, both actual and imaginary.”

The series, set against the dynamic art scenes of New York City and East Hampton, Long Island, blends fact and fiction to create richly layered mysteries. Each book in the Art of Murder series transforms the deaths of real-life art world icons into haunting mysteries where history bends into deception.

In An Exquisite Corpse, surrealist Wifredo Lam doesn’t die in Paris in 1982 as recorded, but instead meets a violent end in 1943 New York, dragging readers into the dangerous mix of Chinatown’s underworld and Spanish Harlem’s gangland. An Accidental Corpse reimagines Jackson Pollock’s 1956 car crash, suggesting his passenger may have been dead long before impact. An Artful Corpse thrusts readers into the turbulence of 1967, where Thomas Hart Benton’s fictional stabbing at the Art Students League echoes against Warhol’s glittering entourage and antiwar unrest.

The intrigue deepens in An Elegant Corpse, where Alfonso Ossorio’s murder unfolds over the shadowy fate of Pollock’s "Lavender Mist," a painting coveted enough to kill for. Finally, A Willful Corpse reveals how fiery historian Francis V. O’Connor’s 1986 slaying left behind a tangled web of disputed paintings, secret wills, and deadly ambition. Each tale is less about death itself than the secrets, power, and passions that surround it, an irresistible tapestry of art and murder.

“For me," says Harrison," the death of a character is never just about killing them off; it’s about weaving a mysterious element that drives the twists and turns of the story. Art can be beautiful, but it can also be deadly. Each mystery invites readers into a world where genius and jealousy, art and ambition, life and death intersect.”

About Helen A. Harrison

Harrison, a leading authority on modern American art and the director of the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, brings deep knowledge and sharp storytelling to every page. Her ability to weave fact into fiction makes the Art of Murder series a must-read for fans of mystery, art history, and literary intrigue.

