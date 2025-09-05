Submit Release
Oregon Housing and Community Services commits funding to add 1,100+ new affordable homes statewide

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) has announced the commitment of $291 million in funding to support the development of 1,171 new affordable homes across the state. This milestone, approved by the Housing Stability Council (HSC), includes funding for 12 projects that will serve a wide range of Oregonians, including older adults, veterans, families exiting homelessness, agricultural workers, and communities of color.

“Every Oregonian deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. The state is moving with urgency to deliver just that,” Governor Kotek said.

The funding includes allocations from the Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) program, Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH), Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), and conduit bonds. Notably, the vast majority of LIFT funds allocated by the 2025 Oregon Legislature have already been committed—just months after the session ended—thanks to the Oregon Centralized Application (ORCA) process.

“This is what responsive government looks like—turning legislative intent into homes for Oregonians,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “Through the new Oregon Centralized Application Process (ORCA) process, we’ve committed nearly all of our LIFT funding in just a few months, ensuring a timely response to the housing needs of rural, Tribal, and urban communities across Oregon.”

These are the projects that the HSC is funding this month:

City

Project

Units

Sponsor

Dallas

Quarterdeck Apartments

34

Polk Community Development Corporation

Grants Pass

Allenwood Apartments

116

Oregon Human Development Corporation, NeighborWorks Umpqua

The Dalles

Chenowith Affordable Housing

76

Northwest Housing Alternatives, Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation

Salem

Compass Points

120

Catholic Community Services

Salem

Cottages United

15

United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley

Salem

Gussie Belle II

60

Green Light Development, Seed of Faith Ministries, Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency

Salem

Joseph Street Apartments

183

Neighborly Communities LLC, Community Resource Trust

Tigard

Bull Mountain Apartments

74

Home First Development

Beaverton

Meadowlark Place

104

Community Partners for Affordable Housing

Portland

Barbur Apartments

150

Innovative Housing, Inc.

Portland

Jamii Court

96

Community Partners for Affordable Housing

Portland

Flatworks Building

143

SDP-ODP Management LLC

The scale of these affordable housing projects reflects the extraordinary collaboration of more than 40 partners across Oregon. From culturally specific nonprofits and resident service providers to developers, local governments, and health organizations, it takes a broad and committed coalition to bring these homes to life.

These projects span urban and suburban communities, ensuring that affordable housing reaches every corner of Oregon. Each development includes culturally specific services, resident support, and community partnerships tailored to the needs of their community.

