Monarch butterflies and native plant sale will be focus of Sept. 20 MDC event in Joplin

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – September is a great month to learn about monarch butterflies in Missouri because this is when these fascinating and beneficial insects are migrating through the Show-Me State on their way to their wintering grounds in central Mexico.

People can learn about monarch butterflies and purchase native plants to improve habitat around their homes on Sept. 20 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program Fall Native Plant Sale and Monarch Festival. These events will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin.

The importance of having monarchs and other species of butterflies around is about more than seeing pretty insects in flower gardens. Butterflies are a valuable part of a healthy ecosystem. In addition to their habitat value, studies have shown the financial benefits provided to U.S. citizens by the pollination activities of butterflies and other insects can be measured in the billions of dollars.

Just as impressive, but much more mysterious, is the annual autumn migration monarchs make to central Mexico. No monarch makes the trip more than once (the butterflies live about a year). At the Sept. 20 program, education tables will be set up at which people can learn more about this annual monarch migration. Information will also be available about the types of plants that provide good habitat for these colorful butterflies during the time they’re in Missouri.

On the same day, MDC’s Shoal Creek Center will hold a fall native plant sale. People can drop by any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to purchase native plants for their landscaping needs. Vendors will offer plants and planting advice about native plants and their benefits.

People can go to Missouri Wildflower Nursery at https://mowildflowers.net/ or to Ozark Soul Native Plants at https://ozarksoul.com/ for information about plants that vendors will have at the sale or to pre-order plants.

Registration is not required for the Sept. 20 event at the Shoal Creek Center, but people can learn more at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210815

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.