Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$19M for Iconic Bayfront Residence in Coronado, California

Contemporary Waterfront Masterpiece by Horst Architects & Island Architects JBL Synthesis Theater & Smart Home with Floor-to-Ceiling Bay Views Over 320 Feet of Bayfront with 95-Foot and 60-Foot Yacht Docks 3,600-Square-Foot Rooftop Deck with Pool and 360-Degree Views Seven Bedrooms with Private Balconies and Eleven Luxury Bathrooms

Auction closes live on 17 September via the firm’s online marketplace in cooperation with Ericca Woodruff of Coldwell Banker

This property deserves an international stage, and we are honored to present it through our platform to the world’s most discerning clientele.” — Bob Buttaro, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$19 million for one of Southern California’s most incredible waterfront residences—3 The Point, an 11,715-square-foot estate in the seaside community of Coronado, California. The property will be auctioned in cooperation with Ericca Woodruff of Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Associates, Brittany Hahn Games, and Steve Games of Coldwell Banker West. Bidding is open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live in Hong Kong at the The Upper House on 17 September as part of the firm’s annual Hong Kong Global Sale.

Set on a prized lot with more than 320 feet of private bay frontage, the seven-bedroom, eleven-bathroom estate offers a seamless blend of striking linear modern design and luxurious coastal living. Each of the seven bedrooms includes a private balcony, while floor-to-ceiling glass frames endless water views.

At the heart of the home is a showstopping rooftop deck with 360-degree panoramic views across the bay and space to entertain over 100 guests. The outdoor lifestyle continues at ground level with wrap-around patios, resort-style amenities, and two private yacht docks which can accommodate vessels over 95 feet , providing unmatched access to the San Diego Bay and Pacific Ocean.

“3 The Point exemplifies what today’s global luxury buyer is seeking: privacy, innovation, beauty, and direct access to nature—in this case, the Pacific Ocean,” said Bob Buttaro, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “This property deserves an international stage, and we are honored to present it through our platform to the world’s most discerning clientele.”

“This estate provides its future owner access to the very pinnacle of waterfront living,” said Ericca Woodruff, listing agent at Coldwell Banker. “From the moment you arrive, you're immersed in a lifestyle of privacy, serenity, and elegance—where every window frames the bay like a living work of art. It's a true architectural sanctuary.”

The Coronado lifestyle is among the most coveted in California, offering an ideal mix of natural beauty, exclusive amenities, and urban convenience. The property is just minutes from world-class marinas and yacht clubs, championship golf courses, pristine beaches, and downtown San Diego’s cultural offerings and fine dining.

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Spearhead Media.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



