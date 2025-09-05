RMPStudio™ Announces Best Seller Memoir The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents. by Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.)

Amabassador Carmen G Cantor in NY City Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.)

Las Vegas, Nevada RMPStudio™, proudly announces that The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents. by Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.)

Policy shaped me, but so did science fiction, soccer cleats, and joy, the dance between roles before the music stops.” — Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.)

PENNSYLVANIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMPStudio™, a leader in publishing transformative stories from diverse voices, proudly announces that The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents. by Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.), is officially live on Amazon and has already achieved best seller status in the categories of Sociology of Race Relations and Social Structure.

This groundbreaking memoir tells the story of a trailblazing Puerto Rican woman who rose from humble beginnings in Mayagüez to serve at the highest levels of U.S. diplomacy representing two U.S. Presidents and navigating historic challenges in the Pacific Islands region.

"The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents., is a book written with heart, filled with stories of family, resilience, and service,” said Adriana Rosales, CEO of RMPStudio™. “We are thrilled to see Ambassador Cantor’s story reaching readers worldwide and inspiring new generations of leaders and readers.”

High-Profile Endorsements

The book has garnered praise from national and international leaders, including:

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland: “Ambassador Cantor’s story is a testament to resilience, leadership, and cultural pride. Her memoir is a gift to those who believe in service and community.”

Honorable Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau: “Ambassador Cantor was more than a diplomat; she was family to the people of the Pacific. Her leadership and compassion left a legacy that will not be forgotten.”

Astronaut José Hernández: “This memoir captures the power of dreams and determination. Ambassador Cantor’s journey reminds us that barriers can be broken and horizons expanded.”

Book Launch Celebration

A special pre-recorded book launch event will premiere on September 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. ET, featuring behind-the-scenes reflections and highlights from Ambassador Cantor’s journey. She will also be live, answering questions and reading commentary via the live chat during the pre-recorded book launch.

About the Author

Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.) most recently served as the Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior. Her distinguished three-decade public service career included her role as U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federated States of Micronesia and senior leadership positions at the U.S. Department of State. She is recognized for her inclusive leadership, cross-cultural bridge-building, and commitment to advancing the voices of island communities.

About RMPStudio™

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, RMPStudio™ is dedicated to uncovering and nurturing exceptional literary talent. With a focus on diverse voices and groundbreaking narratives, RMPStudio™ connects powerful stories with readers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Adriana Rosales

CEO, RMPStudio™

1180 N. Town Center Suite #100

Las Vegas, NV 89144

Email: info@adrianacompany.com

Website: www.adriana.company

Pre-Recorded Book Launch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.