Award-Winning Author and Forbes Coaches Council Member Miriam Simon Hits Amazon Top Bestseller List with Memoir

Tattoos & Pearls: Combining Street Wisdom with Corporate Strategy by award-winning author and Forbes Coaches Council member Miriam Simon.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-Winning Author and Forbes Coaches Council Member Miriam Simon Hits Amazon Top Bestseller List with Bold Game-Changing Memoir Tattoos & Pearls

RMPStudio™, a forward-thinking publishing house committed to amplifying powerful, marginalized voices, is proud to announce that Tattoos & Pearls: Combining Street Wisdom with Corporate Strategy by award-winning author and Forbes Coaches Council member Miriam Simon has officially become an Amazon Top Seller in the Leadership and Personal Transformation categories. (buy book here: https://a.co/d/3ZhMilT)

A memoir-meets-manifesto, Tattoos & Pearls is redefining what modern leadership looks like raw, real, and rooted in authenticity. Miriam Simon’s journey from poverty and invisibility to executive presence and professional triumph is resonating with readers across industries. Through her sharp insight, unapologetic storytelling, and her signature I.N.K. + P.E.A.R.L.S. frameworks, Simon empowers professionals to lead with instinct, strategy, and soul. Experience the Movement: Watch the Book Launch here: https://youtu.be/0IJw4u18OaI

The Memoir That’s Changing the Conversation on Leadership

At the heart of her book are two transformative leadership models:

I.N.K. – The Power You Earn When You Honor You

💥 Instinct: Trust your gut, it’s your greatest business asset

💥 Navigation: Learn the rules, then rewrite them strategically

💥 Killer Mindset: Own your presence, dominate your lane

P.E.A.R.L.S. The Leadership Strategy That Elevates You

✨ Positioning | Execution | Adaptability | Resilience | Leverage | Sovereignty

"Tattoos & Pearls isn’t just a memoir, it's a leadership awakening,” says Miriam. “It’s for every underestimated leader who’s ever felt invisible and is now ready to rise, rewrite their story, and take the mic."

🗣️ What Readers Are Saying:

Foreword by Martha Niño, Author of The Other Side: From a Shack to Silicon Valley

Miriam Simon’s story is a powerful reminder that our roots are not limitations; they're launchpads. Tattoos & Pearls is more than a memoir; it’s a blueprint for leading with authenticity, breaking molds, and rising without leaving yourself behind. This book is an unforgettable and essential gift.

Amervis López Cobb, MBA, PMP, 2x Best-Selling Author, Keynote Speaker, and Psychological Safety Expert

“This book doesn’t sugarcoat or hold back; it challenges you to confront your truths, break free from the noise, and lead with purpose and authenticity. If you’re ready to step into the leader you were meant to be, Tattoos & Pearls will guide you there. Miriam doesn’t just share her journey, she inspires you to rise above your own.”

Now Booking Speaking Engagements

Following the success of her bestselling release, Miriam Simon is now accepting speaking engagements, including keynotes, panels, leadership training, and corporate events. Known for her electric stage presence and powerful message, Miriam is a sought-after voice in topics ranging from women in leadership to emotional resilience, building inclusive cultures, and authentic personal branding.

“Miriam is a powerhouse,” says Adriana Rosales, CEO of RMPStudio™. “She brings lived experience, strategy, and emotional intelligence to every page and every stage. Tattoos & Pearls is only the beginning.”

To request Miriam Simon for a speaking event or to learn more about her leadership programs, contact RMPStudio™ at info@adrianacompany.com or visit www.MiriamSimon.online.

About Miriam Simon

Miriam Simon is an award-winning author, executive strategist, and member of the Forbes Coaches Council. Known for her unapologetic voice and transformational frameworks, she helps professionals and organizations unlock their true power by integrating street wisdom with strategic leadership. She is a Hudson Certified Leadership Coach and a trusted coach to leaders who want to rise with authenticity and purpose.

About RMPStudio™

Based in Las Vegas, RMPStudio™ is a boutique publishing house dedicated to publishing bold, brilliant, and breakthrough voices. From memoirs to leadership guides, RMPStudio™ is where purpose-driven stories meet global impact.

Book Launch for Author Miriam Simon

