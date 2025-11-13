RMPStudio™ Announces Global Release of Hardcover and Audiobook Editions of Best-Selling Memoir The Ambassador

Amabassador Carmen G Cantor (Ret) in NY City Audio Book

Global Release of Hardcover and Audiobook Editions of Best-Selling Memoir The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents. by Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMPStudio™, a leading independent publisher of transformative global voices, proudly announces the worldwide release of both the hardcover and audiobook editions of The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents. by Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.), now available through Amazon, Audible, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and major international distributors.

Following its debut as a best seller in Sociology of Race Relations and Social Structure, this expanded distribution marks a new milestone in the reach of a memoir that continues to inspire readers and listeners across the world. Narrated by Ashley Cantor, the audiobook brings her journey to life with authenticity, heart, and the cadence of lived experience.

“This story is a living example of what it means to serve with compassion and integrity,” said Adriana Rosales, CEO of RMPStudio™. “Ambassador Cantor’s story now resonates not only through her words but through her presence, an experience every listener should have.”

A Story of Leadership, Resilience, and Cultural Pride

“Service is not about titles or power. It’s about showing up, again and again, with heart.”

~ Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret)

From her roots in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, to the halls of Washington, DC, and the islands of Micronesia, Ambassador Cantor shares a rare and intimate perspective on diplomacy, leadership, and identity, serving under two U.S. Presidents while navigating complex political, cultural, and environmental challenges in the Pacific.

The memoir has received widespread acclaim from leaders and dignitaries worldwide:

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland: “Ambassador Cantor’s story is a testament to resilience, leadership, and cultural pride. Her memoir is a gift to those who believe in service and community.”

Hon. Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau: “Ambassador Cantor was more than a diplomat; she was family to the people of the Pacific. Her leadership and compassion left a legacy that will not be forgotten.”

Astronaut José Hernández: “This memoir captures the power of dreams and determination. Ambassador Cantor’s journey reminds us that barriers can be broken and horizons expanded.”

Now Available Worldwide

Hardcover via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Ingram’s global network

Audiobook available on Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books, narrated by Ambassador Ashley Cantor

eBook available on Kindle and across digital platforms

Spanish Edition Coming Soon!

Readers can look forward to the Spanish edition of The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents, launching in 2026, will expand the reach of this powerful memoir to audiences across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Spain.

For exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, media appearances, and leadership reflections, visit

https://www.adriana.company/theambassador

About the Author

Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.) most recently served as Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior. Her three-decade career in public service includes serving as U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federated States of Micronesia and holding senior leadership roles within the U.S. Department of State. She is widely recognized for her bridge-building diplomacy and her unwavering commitment to equity, representation, and island communities.

About RMPStudio™

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, RMPStudio™ is an independent publishing house committed to elevating diverse and underrepresented voices through world-class editorial, design, and global distribution. Its catalog spans memoir, leadership, and inspirational works that challenge conventions and celebrate cultural heritage. Learn more at www.Adriana.Company.

Legal Disclaimer:

