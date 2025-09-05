Suspect Quickly Apprehended in Moped Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in an unarmed carjacking in Northeast.

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at approximately 9:44 p.m., an off-duty MPD member observed a suspect forcibly removing the operator of a moped in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The suspect fled the scene using the victim’s moped.

The witnessing MPD member immediately shared information on the suspect’s direction of travel with Fifth District officers. Officers saturated the area and located the suspect in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northeast, where a traffic stop was initiated. The suspect was apprehended and the victim’s moped was recovered.

34-year-old Terel Rivers Antwoin, with no fixed address, was charged with Unarmed Carjacking, Reckless Driving, and No Permit. The investigation revealed Antwoin was wanted by Metro Transit Police pursuant to three DC Superior Court arrest warrants for Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts. Antwoin was additionally charged with two counts of Fugitive from Justice for active arrest warrants from Prince George’s County, MD, and Alexandria, VA.

CCN: 25134911

