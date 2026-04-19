MPD Investigating Foggy Bottom Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, at approximately 11:11 a.m., Second District officers responded to the intersection of 23rd Street and L Street, Northwest, for the report of a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers located an adult female suffering critical injuries in the roadway. DC Fire and EMS transported the woman to an area hospital, and despite all efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2026 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of 23rd Street, Northwest, in the middle lane. Uninvolved vehicles were waiting to turn left on L Street in the designated turn lane. The Jeep passed these vehicles and made the left turn from the middle lane, a non-turn lane. The woman was in the crosswalk and crossing L Street when the Jeep struck her. The Jeep did not stop and fled the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 61-year-old Dawn Ciccone, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 26051416

###