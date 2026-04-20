MPD Seeking Suspect in Multiple Property Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in multiple property offenses that occurred in Southeast.

Between April 13 and April 14, 2026, the suspect committed the below offenses:

Unlawful Entry - On Monday, April 13, 2026, at approximately 11:11 p.m., the suspect entered a residence, without permission, in the 300 block of 2nd Street, Southeast. Property was not taken. CCN: 26049131

Theft II - On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at approximately 3:38 a.m., the suspect took a video doorbell at a residence in the 1500 block of K Street, Southeast. CCN 26049196

Destruction of Property - On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the suspect destroyed a video doorbell at a residence in the 1300 block of K Street, Southeast. CCN: 26421430

Burglary I - On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 900 block of 15th Street, Southeast, and began taking property. The suspect fled the residence after waking the victims. CCN: 26049320

The suspect was captured by a video doorbell and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of these offenses, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

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