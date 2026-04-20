MPD Makes Arrests in Chinatown Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred in Chinatown.
On Saturday, April 18, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of an armed robbery in the 400 block of H Street, Northwest. The two suspects approached the victims, both brandishing a firearm. The victims immediately fled, leaving a speaker behind. The suspects took the speaker before fleeing the scene.
Responding officers shared a description of the suspects with other First District officers. Officers canvassing in the immediate area located and arrested both suspects. Two firearms and the victim’s speaker were recovered.
As a result of the on-scene investigation, 35-year-old Johnathan House of Southeast, D.C., and 33-year-old Tony Jones of Northwest, D.C., were both charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License.
CCN: 26051647
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