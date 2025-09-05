Bestselling author Heather Moore releases 'Julia: A novel inspired by the extraordinary life of Julia Child'

Author Heather Moore Julia: A Novel Inspired by the Extraordinary Life of Julia Child 1978 publicity portrait of Julia Child in her kitchen Julia Child Headshot

Prolific novelist delivers delicious take on the French legend

She is already well known for her larger-than-life personality ... but did you know that it took nine years, three publishers and reams of fortitude to get her first cookbook onto the shelves?” — Heather Moore

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning novelist and historian Heather Moore and her longtime publisher, Shadow Mountain Publishing, have released perhaps Moore’s most anticipated novel, “ Julia: A novel inspired by the extraordinary life of Julia Child .” The moving story, deeply researched and rooted in history, introduces readers to the other side of Child’s remarkable life.Years before Julia Child became a household name, she charted an unexpected path through service and sacrifice. Born Julia McWilliams, she was destined for a comfortable life in California with wealth and social privilege. But as World War II erupted, her love of country inspired her to trade luxury for espionage. While serving on missions in Ceylon and China, she met fellow officer Paul Child, whose love of culture, art and food sparked romance and a lifelong partnership.After the war, the couple settled in Paris, where Julia faced the challenge of redefining her role in a society that often limited women’s ambitions. Drawn to the world of French cuisine, she enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu and battled skepticism in male-dominated kitchens. Her perseverance not only transformed her own life, but also reshaped America’s approach to cooking. Julia Child’s journey from wartime intelligence officer to pioneering chef became a story of resilience, passion and the power of reinvention.“I am so excited to share this book with my loyal readers!” Moore said. “The story was a delight to research and write, and I hope to hear what memories everyone else has of Julia Child. I’ve already had early readers tell me they used to watch ‘The French Chef’ with their mothers or grandmothers, so I’m looking forward to sending a book out into the world that I know will bring a lot of smiles and nostalgia.”Moore believes readers will be surprised by Child’s journey. “She is already well known for her larger-than-life personality on television cooking shows, but did you know that it took nine years, three publishers and reams of fortitude to get her first cookbook onto the shelves? Just like most modern writers, her success didn’t come easily or overnight.” Moore also hopes readers will resonate with a novel that is far different from her recent releases. “Yes, Julia served in the war, but this story is meant to be a warm, cozy read that will hopefully have readers smiling throughout.”Moore said she admires Child’s zeal for life. “Julia faced many hurdles, but did so with grace and humor. She never put herself above another person, and she was willing to learn things from the ground up. Her first cookbook was published when she was 49, and she began working on ‘The French Chef’ television show when she was 51. Julia believed it was never too late to follow her passion, or never too late to find a new one. I agree! And I sure hope readers will too.”Moore is supporting the release with virtual book clubs and library events. Organizers may request a visit on her website. “Julia: A novel inspired by the extraordinary life of Julia Child” is available in hardcover, digital and audiobook editions wherever books are sold.About Heather B. MooreHeather B. Moore is a USA Today bestselling and award-winning author of more than 70 publications, including “The Paper Daughters of Chinatown” and “Under the Java Moon.” She has lived on both the East and West coasts of the United States, including Hawaii, and attended school abroad, including the Cairo American College in Egypt and the Anglican School of Jerusalem in Israel. She loves to learn about history and, as an author, is passionate about historical research.About the publisherShadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and nonfiction. It is the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series “Fablehaven” and the sequel series “Dragonwatch” by Brandon Mull. It is also known for its Proper Romanceline of sweet romances. Nonfiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times bestselling history book “7 Tipping Points that Saved the World.” Bestselling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s “Christmas Jars” — now a major motion picture — and the award-winning “The Rent Collector” by Camron Wright. Shadow Mountain cultivates stories worth telling, questions worth exploring and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children and society.

