Silicon Slopes Announces Launch of Ukrainian Chapter

Silicon Slopes Ukranian Chapter, Led by Yaroslav Fisiuk, aims to integrate exceptional Ukranian talent newly relocated to Utah

Launching the Ukrainian chapter of Silicon Slopes is about more than geography—it’s about creating opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation across borders.” — Yaroslav Fisiuk, President of the Ukrainian Chapter

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Slopes , the nonprofit organization empowering Utah’s startup and tech community, today announced the official launch of its Ukrainian Chapter. The chapter will be led by Yaroslav Fisiuk, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of leadership experience in business strategy, technology, and operations.Fisiuk currently serves as CEO of S-PRO USA , where he drives the expansion of digital innovation services across North America, helping organizations adopt cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and data-driven platforms. Originally from Ukraine and now based in Salt Lake City, Fisiuk has dedicated his career to building transatlantic bridges between emerging tech ecosystems. His deep expertise in international economic relations, fintech, energy, and enterprise transformation makes him a strategic voice in the future of global technology.“Launching the Ukrainian chapter of Silicon Slopes is about more than geography—it’s about creating opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation across borders,” said Yaroslav Fisiuk, President of the Ukrainian Chapter. “Ukraine’s technology talent and entrepreneurial energy are unmatched, and by connecting with Utah’s thriving tech community, we can accelerate growth and resilience for the overall Silicon Slopes ecosystem.”The new Ukrainian chapter will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, startups, and technology leaders relocating from Ukraine to Utah’s globally recognized innovation hub. This initiative reflects Silicon Slopes’ commitment to fostering collaboration, advancing technology, and supporting communities worldwide.“We are thrilled to welcome the Ukrainian chapter to the Silicon Slopes family,” said Tiffany Vail, COO of Silicon Slopes. “Yaroslav’s leadership and vision will be invaluable in bridging two vibrant tech ecosystems. This chapter represents a powerful opportunity to expand our global community and strengthen ties that drive innovation and impact.”“Ukraine has long been recognized for its world-class engineering talent and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Dmytro Kushneruk, Consul General of Ukraine currently residing in San Francisco. “The launch of a Silicon Slopes chapter is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of our people, and it will open new avenues for cooperation, investment, and technological advancement between our two nations.”About S-PROFounded in 2014, S-PRO is a global technology partner helping companies create sustainable business value through digital innovation. With 300+ experts across Europe and North America, the company specializes in custom software development, AI & ML integration, blockchain platforms, and end-to-end product discovery. Headquartered in Switzerland with U.S. operations in Salt Lake City, S-PRO empowers startups and enterprises alike to thrive in a fast-evolving digital world.For more information about Silicon Slopes and its chapters, visit www.siliconslopes.com

