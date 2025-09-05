ACHS President Tracey Abell to Speak at IFEAT 2025 on Sustainable Leadership & Partnerships in the Essential Oils Sector

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS President Tracey Abell to Speak at IFEAT 2025 on Sustainable Leadership and Partnerships in the Essential Oils Sector

ACHS President Tracey Abell will present Sept 15 at IFEAT 2025 on practical frameworks and partnerships that strengthen sustainable essential-oil supply chains.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) President and CEO Tracey Abell will present at the IFEAT 2025 Conference , held September 14–18th at Gothia Towers in Göteborg, Sweden. The 2025 conference theme is “Nordic Nexus,” highlighting sustainability, innovation, and Nordic perspectives across the essential oils and aroma trades.Abell’s session, scheduled for Monday, September 15, is titled “Leading Sustainability in the Essential Oils Sector Through Strategic Partnerships.” The talk will outline practical frameworks any organization can apply to build resilient, transparent supply chains—linking growers, processors, manufacturers, standards bodies, and educators. The presentation will highlight opportunities in the essential oil sector and the sustainability imperative facing the industry. It draws on partnerships and sustainability models from initiatives such as the Sustainable Herbs Initiative, FairWild Foundation, Union for Ethical BioTrade (UEBT), and Certified B Corpsto illustrate how shared investment advances sustainability outcomes, supports ethical sourcing, and promotes resilient supply chains.“Our sector thrives when suppliers and brands measure success beyond short-term gain,” said Tracey Abell, President & CEO of ACHS. “By aligning on evidence-based standards and co-investing with growers, we strengthen quality, protect ecosystems, and build the trust today’s customers expect.”The 2025 IFEAT conference also introduces the organization’s first Sustainability Award to recognize “projects and innovations that deliver measurable environmental and socio-economic impact – paving the way for a more sustainable and inclusive industry future.” ACHS Founding President Dorene Petersen was honored to be part of the inaugural award process as part of IFEAT’s esteemed panel of jury members selected to review this year’s award submissions.ACHS is one of the only accredited institutions offering comprehensive, evidence-based aromatherapy education. Programs emphasize the importance of sustainably-sourced, certified organic, and pesticide-free essential oils to support wellness outcomes and environmental impact. The College’s Apothecary Shoppe store, open to students, graduates, and the public, also highlights this commitment through its Quality Promise, requiring independent testing and stringent quality review standards for each lot of essential oil.Quality that consumers can feel and trust starts long before distillation. Traceable supply chains, evidence-based standards, and enduring partnerships make it possible and keep these botanicals available to the next generation of growers and makers. ACHS calls on brands, suppliers, and educators to commit to verified sourcing, science-based testing, and strategic partnerships that protect and restore the landscapes we rely on.About ACHSFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is a DEAC-accredited, online college offering certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, holistic nutrition, wellness coaching, and integrative health sciences. ACHS advances evidence-based, experiential online learning and sustainable practices while preparing graduates for the evolving wellness workforce. As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforce. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.