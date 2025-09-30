ACHS Hosts 2025 Assessment Leadership Council Showcase

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS 2025 Assessment Leadership Council

ACHS hosted its 2nd Assessment Leadership Council Showcase, highlighting training, assessment insights, and strategies to improve student success.

The Assessment Leadership Council embodies our shared commitment to cultivating a culture of continuous improvement at ACHS” — Dr. Ashley Chou

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, September 17th, The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) hosted its 2nd Annual Assessment Leadership Council Showcase, which celebrated the culmination of a year-long faculty and staff training program dedicated to advancing excellence in student learning outcomes assessment. The showcase highlighted the commitment and accomplishments of the Assessment Leadership Council (ALC) members.During the event, participants shared assessment data, key findings, and recommendations from the Spring and Summer 2025 terms, providing valuable insights into student progress toward learning outcomes. Their collaborative work directly informs teaching practices, resulting in targeted interventions to address learning gaps identified in the data.From Fall 2024 through Fall 2025, the ALC engaged in a comprehensive series of specialized training sessions designed to strengthen assessment practices, foster collaboration, and support continuous improvement across the institution. Led by Dr. Ashley Chou , ACHS Dean of Institutional Effectiveness & Library Services, the program’s focus this year included:Session 1: Introduction to the Council and AssessmentSession 2: Assessment ToolsSession 3: Data Interpretation and Closing the Assessment LoopThis intensive initiative equips council members with the knowledge and skills to champion assessment strategies, implement effective policies, and ensure that ACHS’s academic programs are meeting and exceeding student learning goals.“The Assessment Leadership Council embodies our shared commitment to cultivating a culture of continuous improvement at ACHS,” says Dr. Chou. “Over the past year, our faculty and staff have come together to strengthen assessment practices, engage in meaningful dialogue, and create actionable strategies that support student success. This showcase is not only a reflection of their dedication and hard work, but also a celebration of how assessment, when done with intention and collaboration, transforms learning outcomes and advances our mission as leaders in integrative health and wellness education.”ACHS extends recognition and appreciation to the 2025 ALC members for their dedication and leadership:Ashley ChouLori HoldrenAmanda LattinJudith ThompsonPatricia KaufmanJanet LudwigChristiaan Van JimenezDana DragoneJulie MoreschiSantiago LorenzoLisa WarmanAnisa KassimHeather BaleyMelissa TrujilloAbout ACHSThe American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), located in Portland, Oregon, is an accredited leader in online integrative health and wellness education. Sustainability is central to the ACHS mission—from sourcing ethically harvested botanicals for student kits to supporting global sustainability education efforts. A Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified organization, ACHS has been ranked among Oregon’s Best Green Workplaces for 10 consecutive years. The college offers graduate and undergraduate degrees, diplomas, and certificate programs that prepare students to lead in holistic nutrition, aromatherapy, herbal medicine, and wellness coaching. Learn more at www.achs.edu . For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

