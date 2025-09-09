Arts Garage Welcomes Two New Board Members

Arts Garage Logo Paula Tishok David Plaza

David Plaza and Paula Tishok Bring Deep Experience in Finance, Nonprofit Leadership, and the Arts

We are thrilled to welcome David and Paula to the board. Their expertise and passion for the Arts community will only strengthen our ability to serve as Delray Beach’s cultural hub.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Plaza and Paula Tishok to its Board of Directors. Both bring decades of leadership experience and community engagement that align with Arts Garage’s mission to deliver innovative, diverse, meaningful, and accessible Arts experiences to South Florida.“We are thrilled to welcome David and Paula to the board,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “Their expertise and passion for the Arts community will only strengthen our ability to serve as Delray Beach’s cultural hub.”David Plaza is a Managing Director and Wealth Management Advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. With nearly four decades of experience in the financial services industry, Plaza holds both the Certified Private Wealth Advisorand CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERdesignations. He has earned numerous accolades, including multiple placements on Forbes’ “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” and Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” lists.Plaza is a passionate advocate for the arts, having served on the boards of numerous cultural and educational institutions. His civic contributions include leadership roles with the Philadelphia Film Society, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, the Wilmington Music School, and the Art Consortium of Delaware. He has also supported education through his board work with Ursuline Academy and has been recognized with the Paul Harris Fellow Award for his service with the Wilmington Rotary. A seasoned community builder, Plaza was also the founder and former president of the Wilmington Business Group.“I joined Arts Garage because I want to contribute to an organization with the reach to make life in Delray Beach more joyful, artful, social, educational, and inclusive—ultimately helping our city remain the best community for a peaceful, healthy, and fun lifestyle,” said Plaza.Paula Tishok brings a wealth of leadership and nonprofit governance experience across the arts, healthcare, and education sectors. With a professional background that spans Westin Hotels, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, and Tenet Healthcare, Tishok has consistently held senior roles in financial operations and strategic planning. A lifelong supporter of the arts and education, she has served on the Boards of The Studios of Key West, Wilson College, and the Alumnae Association of Wilson College, among others. Since relocating to Delray Beach from Key West last year, she has quickly immersed herself in the city’s dynamic and flourishing arts landscape."I strongly believe that you celebrate life through art, and art is the beauty in life. And that’s why I want to be part of the Arts Garage,” said Tishok. "With the cut back in public funding, it’s incumbent upon those who are engaged in the community, who have the means and the desire, to support the arts. And if we don’t do it, the art community is going to falter and die."David and Paula join the likes of Richard Lowenthal (Chair), Steven G. Rappaport (Vice Chair), Mark Burns (Secretary), Jack Varsalona (Treasurer), and Directors Chuck Halberg, Susan Owens, Robin Greene, Elise Rubenstein, John Engle, Patricia Glass Schuman, and ex-officio members Ronnie Dunayer and Lynn Ferguson. Together, they aim to continue the organization’s tradition of leadership rooted in cultural excellence and civic engagement.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

