Pro Football Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Warren Sapp Join 2026 James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

Adam Vinatieri to Play in Event’s Pro-Am; Stars to Compete March 2–8 at Broken Sound in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational today announced that newly inducted Class of 2026 Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp (Class of 2013) will join the field for the 2026 tournament, taking place March 2 to 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. They will be joined by newly inducted Hall of Fame member Adam Vinatieri, who will participate in the Pro-Am only.Drew Brees played in the NFL for 20 seasons, most of which he spent with the New Orleans Saints. He is second all-time in career passing yards, career touchdown passes, ad career pass completions, and third in career completion percentage. He is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.Warren Sapp returns for his second appearance at the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. He was a defensive tackle who played in the NFL for 13 seasons, primarily with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Adam Vinatieri (Class of 2026) was a placekicker who played in the NFL for a total of 24 seasons, with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. Vinatieri is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer at 2,673 points and is considered one of the greatest placekickers of all time.Now in its second year, the event pairs PGA TOUR Champions professionals with football legends for a one-of-a-kind week of golf and gridiron star power. Designed as a fan-first experience, the event offers spectators unprecedented access—walking the fairways alongside legends in the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions players and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side.Hall of Fame field commitments already announced include Tim Brown, Emmitt Smith, Brian Urlacher, Marcus Allen, Marshal Faulk, Lawrence Taylor, Cris Carter, Rondé Barber, Thurman Thomas, Rod Woodson, Terrell Davis, Calvin Johnson, Andre Tippett, Morten Andersen, Dan Fouts, Orlando Pace, Dan Hampton, John Randle, Dermontti Dawson, Will Shields, Jack Ham, Steve Largent, Dwight Freeney, Randall McDaniel, Anthony Munoz, DeMarcus Ware, and Jonathan Ogden.PGA TOUR Champions Professionals already announced: Padraig Harrington, Ángel Cabrera, Zach Johnson, Ben Crane, Stewart Cink, Darren Clarke, Justin Leonard, Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Duval, Retief Goosen, Lee Janzen, Billy Andrade, Ryan Amour, and Kenny Perry.A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions players will participate in the three-day tournament, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, alongside a full week of parties, fan events, and community celebrations. Tickets are available now at JamesHardieInvitational.com.Tournament week kicks off March 2 with Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute Women’s Day and continues with fan-favorite events including the Legends Shootout on March 4, presented by AutoNation, where fans can walk alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers and PGA TOUR Champions during a four-hole skins competition. Championship Pro-Ams follow on March 4 and 5, pairing football legends with amateur golfers. Official tournament rounds run March 6–8 and will be televised live on Golf Channel.Defending champion Tim Brown returns after winning the inaugural football division alongside PGA TOUR Champions professional Tim O’Neal at 14-under par. Ángel Cabrera will look to defend his 2025 James Hardie Invitational title after earning his first U.S. victory since 2014 and a $330,000 purse.The Invitational supports cornerstone charities including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast, reinforcing the event’s strong community commitment in alignment with James Hardie’s purpose of Building a Better Future for All™. In 2025, the tournament raised $630,000 for charity.The event is made possible through a multi-year title sponsorship by James Hardie Building Products, Inc., America’s leader in fiber cement home building products, and is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 2 to 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event features a field of 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, with 26 football legends joining the action on Friday and Saturday. Golf Channel will televise tournament play Friday – Sunday. Net proceeds benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast. The event is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm. For schedules, tickets, field updates, and volunteer information, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com.

