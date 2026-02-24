Rachel Blumberg to be Inducted into McKnight’s Women of Distinction Hall of Honor

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Rachel Blumberg

McKnight’s is the Most Trusted Independent Source for Skilled Nursing, Senior Living, and Home Care Fields

Rachel is not only deserving of recognition — she is defining what distinguished leadership in senior living looks like today.” — Wes Finch, Chair of the Sinai Residences Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Blumberg, President and CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton, will be inducted into the prestigious McKnight’s Women of Distinction Hall of Honor. McKnight’s is the oldest, most trusted independent source for professional news, information, analysis, and perspective across the skilled nursing, senior living, and home care sectors. The McKnight’s Women of Distinction program recognizes women who have made significant and lasting contributions to their organizations and to the senior living and aging services industry. Recipients of the honor were selected by an independent panel of industry experts and will be honored during an in-person celebration on May 4, 2026 in Chicago.Blumberg has served as President and CEO of Sinai Residences for over five years, leading the organization through a period of remarkable growth, operational excellence, and national visibility. Under her leadership, Sinai Residences earned the #1 ranking as Best Place to Work in America for Aging Services (Small/Medium Category) twice, reflecting her unwavering commitment to workplace culture, transparency, and the dignity of every employee.“Rachel embodies what the McKnight’s Women of Distinction Hall of Honor represents: sustained excellence in leadership, courageous national advocacy, transformational impact on employees and residents, and innovation that advances the entire senior living field,” said Wes Finch, Chair of the Sinai Residences Board of Directors. “She leads with intellect, compassion, and an unshakable moral compass. Her voice has changed conversations at the national level, and her actions have changed lives at the individual level. Rachel is not only deserving of recognition — she is defining what distinguished leadership in senior living looks like today.”Blumberg is widely regarded as one of the most outspoken and consequential female leaders in senior living. Beyond operational leadership, she has emerged as a national advocate for the essential caregivers who sustain aging services across the country. She has collaborated closely with LeadingAge National and the American Business Immigration Coalition to advocate for legislative solutions that protect the long-term care workforce and the vulnerable seniors who depend on them.“Being inducted into the McKnight’s Women of Distinction Hall of Honor is profoundly meaningful to me,” Blumberg said. “This recognition reflects not only my personal journey, but also the extraordinary team, residents, and broader senior living community I have the privilege to serve. I share this honor with the many women leaders who continue to elevate our field and shape a stronger, more compassionate future for aging services.”Blumberg has served on the LeadingAge Southeast Board of Directors since 2022 and in 2021, she founded the first-ever Women’s Leadership Network within LeadingAge. Today, the network stands as one of the leading national cohorts of female executives in senior living and a model for inclusive leadership across the industry. In addition to her board service, Blumberg is an active member of the LeadingAge Southeast Political Action Committee (PAC), advocating in Tallahassee and collaborating with the national office in Washington, D.C., to strengthen public policy supporting senior care.To view the full list of inductees, visit www.mcknightswomenofdistinction.com About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit continuing care retirement community containing Independent Living Apartments, Assisted Living Suites, Health Care Private Rooms, and Memory Care Units. Sinai is located on the highly secure, 100-acre campus of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services, and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs, and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.