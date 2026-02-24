Arts Garage Announces 'Wrecked' as Inaugural Production of Out of the Black Box Theatre Residency Program

Arts Garage Logo Wrecked, “Out of the Black Box at Arts Garage: A Theatre Residency Program"

NYC-based Wreckio Ensemble brings devised theatre exploring endings, transformation, and what comes next

Welcoming Wreckio Ensemble as our first residency company strengthens our mission to provide a creative home for innovative artists and meaningful experiences for our community.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, announced Wrecked as the first production selected for its “Out of the Black Box at Arts Garage: A Theatre Residency Program.” The annual initiative is designed to support a professional theatre company without a permanent home base by providing space, resources, and community engagement opportunities.Created and performed by the New York–based Wreckio Ensemble Theater Company , Wrecked is a 70-minute devised performance exploring endings, and what follows. Through physical theatre, video projections, and dynamic live performance, six actresses shapeshift into multiple women as they confront the ends of marriages, careers, friendships, parenthood, civilization, and, at times, their own sanity—each ultimately asking, “what now?”“Out of the Black Box at Arts Garage: A Theatre Residency Program” provides a selected theatre company with access to Arts Garage’s black box theatre for writing, development, rehearsals, and performances, along with lighting and sound support, production resources, and marketing collaboration. The residency also emphasizes community engagement through classes, workshops, open rehearsals, and/or post-show discussions.“Out of the Black Box continues our commitment to supporting bold, artist-driven theatre,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “Welcoming Wreckio Ensemble as our first residency company strengthens our mission to provide a creative home for innovative artists and meaningful experiences for our community.”Performance Schedule & Ticket InformationWrecked will be presented at Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444, on the following dates:-Thursday, March 12, 2026 — 7 p.m.-Saturday, March 14, 2026 — 2 p.m.-Sunday, March 15, 2026 — 2 p.m. (Talk-back following the performance — Sundays only)-Thursday, March 19, 2026 — 7 p.m.-Saturday, March 21, 2026 — 2 p.m.-Sunday, March 22, 2026 — 2 p.m. (Talk-back following the performance — Sundays only)The ensemble includes nationally recognized theatre artists with extensive stage, film, and television credits, including:-Michelle Diaz, Arts Garage Artistic Director of Theatre for the past seven years and co-founder of Wreckio Ensemble; BFA, New World School of the Arts; MFA, UC San Diego; SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity Association member.-Kimberlea Kressal, a veteran New York theatre director and playwright whose work includes the off-Broadway musical Lesbian Love Octagon and the award-winning short film Jackrabbit Homestead.-Yara Martinez, with upcoming appearances on Season 2 of BEEF (Netflix) and credits across NBC, CBS, FOX, Amazon, CW, and HBO.-Randi Berry, Executive Director of IndieSpace and a nationally recognized arts leader and advocate.-Karly Michel, Dechelle Damien, and Aubrey Shavonn Kessler, longtime Wreckio collaborators and accomplished performers with extensive regional, national, and international experience.Wreckio Ensemble’s past productions have been praised for their sharp humor and ensemble-driven storytelling, with critics noting the company’s “solid ensemble work” (nytheater.com) and “often funny, mostly thought-provoking” performances (Curtain Up).Tickets are $43 (including fees) for general admission with table seating. Additional information is available at artsgarage.org.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

