Swedencare Wins 2025 Pet Innovation Award for Cat Vitamin/Supplement Product of the Year

Our mission is to create products that make a meaningful difference in the health & happiness of pets. This award affirms our commitment to providing innovative, natural solutions for pets” — Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of SwedencareUSA

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedencare USA, a leading provider of pet dental care products, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2025 Pet Innovation Award in the Cat Vitamin/Supplement Product of the Year category. The award recognizes Swedencare’s commitment to delivering science-backed, veterinarian-recommended solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets worldwide.

The Pet Innovation Awards program celebrates the most outstanding companies, services, and products in the global pet industry. This year’s competition drew thousands of entries from across the globe, with winners selected for their innovation, quality, and impact on the lives of pets and their owners.

Swedencare earned top honors for its ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites for Cats, a clinically proven dental care supplement formulated to help reduce plaque, tartar, and bad breath. Made with sustainably harvested seaweed and easy to sprinkle on food, Swedencare’s Crunchy Dental Bites for Cats offers cat owners a simple, effective way to support their pets’ oral health—without the stress of tooth brushing.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the 2025 Pet Innovation Award," said Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of Swedencare USA. "At Swedencare, our mission has always been to create products that make a meaningful difference in the health and happiness of pets. This recognition affirms our commitment to providing innovative, natural solutions that pet parents can trust."

For more information about Swedencare and its award-winning products, visit www.SwedencareUSA.com .

About SwedencareUSA, Inc.

Founded in 2005, SwedencareUSA is the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ProDen PlaqueOff®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Receiving several VOHC designations, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants’ pets. The company’s business expansion has led to the inclusion of PlaqueOff System™ Dental Care Bones, which incorporate PlaqueOff’s incomparable plaque- and tartar-fighting ability into tasty treats. For more information on the company and its product, please visit http://swedencareusa.com/.



