Old Trapper to Showcase Full Product Line at 2025 NACS Show

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper, one of the nation’s leading beef jerky and meat snacks brands, announced today its participation in the 2025 NACS Show, the premier event for the convenience retailing industry. At this year’s show held from October 15-17 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Old Trapper will showcase its complete product line, including its signature jerky, popular beef sticks, and innovative packaging formats.

Old Trapper is recognized as a category leader, known for its commitment to quality, transparency, and value. With bold flavors, lean cuts of beef, and an over 50-year dedication to crafting hearty snacks, the brand has built a loyal following among consumers seeking delicious, protein-rich, on-the-go options.

“NACS provides us the ideal platform to connect with our industry partners, strengthen relationships, and demonstrate why Old Trapper is one of the most trusted brands in meat snacks,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “We look forward to showcasing our full line, highlighting new innovations, and discussing how Old Trapper’s commitment to quality and value continues to drive overall growth in the category.”

The NACS Show attracts thousands of convenience retailers and suppliers each year, providing opportunities for education, networking, and showcasing the latest trends and innovations. Old Trapper’s booth will feature the brand’s wide range of products, including its popular 10-ounce and 15-ounce bags of beef jerky, and its lineup of sticks and snack-sized formats designed to meet consumer demand for innovative snacking options.

Old Trapper invites 2025 NACS attendees to visit the company at Booth N1423 to learn more about its products, distribution opportunities, and category insights.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

