JUARA Introduces Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser: A Powerful Daily Cleanser With Soothing Ingredients

JUARA, the skincare company rooted in Indonesian wellness traditions, has launched the new Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, the skincare company rooted in Indonesian wellness traditions, has launched the new Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser, a product designed to provide effective daily cleansing while supporting healthy skin. This gentle, soothing gel formula is suitable for all skin types and focuses on maintaining the skin’s natural balance and hydration.

The Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser features a combination of carefully selected ingredients, designed to nourish and purify the skin. Centella Asiatica is included for its calming and skin-supportive properties. Ceramides help strengthen the skin’s natural barrier and retain moisture, while Sodium Hyaluronate provides hydration for softer, more supple skin. Together, this blend of ingredients creates a cleanser that removes impurities without stripping or irritating the skin.

Customers have already responded positively to the Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser, highlighting its gentle yet effective formula for daily facial cleansing. While designed specifically for the face, it complements JUARA’s broader skincare offerings, including the Coffee Body Scrub, which exfoliates and revitalizes the skin from head to toe, and the Glow Body Oil, which nourishes and hydrates the skin for a radiant and luminous appearance.

JUARA has consistently prioritized their mission of combining ritualistic wellness practices with modern skincare formulations. The launch of the Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser continues this mission by providing a daily skincare essential that respects the skin’s natural needs while delivering a sensory, enjoyable experience. The lightweight gel texture ensures that cleansing feels refreshing without stripping the skin, making it suitable for a variety of beauty routines, individual preferences, and skin types.

The introduction of the Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser reinforces JUARA’s position as a brand dedicated to thoughtful, nourishing skincare. With an emphasis on natural ingredients and effective formulations, the brand maintains its commitment to creating products that are effective, gentle, and mindful of the skin’s needs.

The Sensica Gentle Gel Cleanser is now available on JUARA’s official website, joining a growing portfolio of products designed to support healthy, balanced skin.



