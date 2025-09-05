InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Color-Coded Locator Chip and Smartphone App System for Effortless Item Tracking

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mamie L. of Anchorage, AK is the creator of Find Easy, a series of adhesive color-coded locator chips, available in several assorted sizes, that pair with a smartphone application to help users quickly identify and recover misplaced items. Each chip is embedded with a GPS tracking component and can be assigned to specific items through the app, enabling a seamless organization and retrieval process.Misplacing small household and personal items such as keys, remotes, eyeglass cases, or smartphones is a common frustration that wastes valuable time and energy. Traditional searches often yield no results, leaving items permanently lost. The Find Easy system solves this problem by allowing users to attach locator chips to virtually any item, register them in the app, and instantly track their location when needed.Through the intuitive smartphone interface, users can select the color corresponding to the lost item and trigger either an audible alert, visual proximity indicator, or vibration cue to assist in recovery. The app’s proximity feedback accelerates as the user nears the item, reducing search time and improving efficiency. With universal adhesive backing and compact design, the locator chips can be affixed to a wide variety of objects for reliable, everyday use.Key features and benefits include:• Color-Coded Tracking System: assign items to easily identifiable chips for fast recognition and retrieval.• GPS Integration: embedded chip technology provides accurate, real-time location data.• Multiple Recovery Methods: audible alerts, visual indicators, and vibration feedback assist users in quickly locating items.• Universal Application: adhesive chips can be attached to virtually any household or personal item.• User-Friendly App: simple interface allows easy assignment and tracking of multiple items simultaneously.The Find Easy system offers an accessible, reliable, and user-friendly solution for turning item recovery into a quick, stress-free process and restoring control over everyday personal organization.Mamie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Find Easy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Find Easy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.