Maine DOE Update – September 5, 2025

2026 Maine Teacher of the Year State Finalists Announced

Augusta, MAINE—Four Maine educators representing counties from the coast to the highlands are state finalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. Julia Edwards, a choral music teacher at Poland Regional High School; Bridget Wright, an English teacher at Lincoln Academy; Benjamin Johnson, a Latin teacher at Hampden Academy; and Dawn Lee, a school library/media and unified literacy teacher at Morse High School, were selected from the 2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year cohort to move forward in the Teacher of the Year process. | More

Maine DOE and Secretary of State Launch ‘Civics on the Road’ Traveling Educational Initiative

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, in partnership with the Maine Department of the Secretary of State and the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission, is excited to announce the launch of “Civics on the Road,” a traveling educational initiative designed to engage students in hands-on civic learning. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Stepping Forward: How the Transition of CDS Services to School Districts is Changing Families’ Lives

Ask South Berwick parent Mary Hayes about this past year, and she would tell you that it has been “life-changing”—particularly for her adopted four-year-old, Matthew. Hayes took Matthew in through foster care when he was two years old and says he experienced some trauma early in life. When Matthew started attending daycare last year, he struggled behaviorally and did not do as well as her older son. | More

St. George Opens Nation’s First Pre-K–8 Career and Technical Education/Makerspace Building

In 2020, a small but determined team of educators at St. George Municipal School Unit embarked on a bold innovation journey—one that culminated in a major milestone over the summer. Guided by district leadership and a committee of teachers, families, school board members, and business owners, the team grounded its vision of a new, innovative facility in the community’s past, present, and future. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine DOE to Host ‘For ME’ (Pre-K through Grade 2) Professional Learning Communities During 2025-2026 School Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in collaboration with teacher leaders from across the state, is once again offering professional learning communities (PLCs) for educators and caregivers implementing the For ME programs, which include Pre-K for ME, K for ME, 1st Grade for ME, and 2nd Grade for ME. | More

