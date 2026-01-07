Jordan-Small Middle School Pilots Innovative Outdoor Education Program Through Science Curriculum

Students in Jordan-Small Middle School’s outdoor education pilot program bird-watch as one of their recent activities.

At Jordan-Small Middle School (JSMS) in RSU 14, teacher Jed Bloom’s science classes no longer stop at the classroom door. This past fall, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students stepped into the woods on district property as part of a pilot outdoor education program that blends science instruction with nature-based exploration, hands-on projects, and plenty of fresh air.

Bloom said this new outdoor education approach reflects a growing body of research showing that outdoor learning increases academic achievement, strengthens critical thinking, and supports students’ personal development. According to the North American Association for Environmental Education, outdoor, hands-on learning allows “personal growth and life-building skills, including confidence, autonomy, and leadership,” to become essential parts of students’ lives. Additionally, outdoor education naturally encourages the core practices of science: asking questions, making observations, forming hypotheses, and testing ideas.

Bloom said these findings inspired him to bring his science classes outdoors in a meaningful way.

“You can certainly do that inside a lab, in a classroom surrounded by four brick walls,” Bloom said. “But outside, there’s so much more to observe. You see it; you hear it; you smell it. It activates all the senses. That sensory experience leads to more questions, deeper thinking, and better science.”

Sixth-grader Jack Sawyer’s curiosity was sparked during a routine visit to the Frog Pond across the street on Raymond Elementary School’s campus. What began as a simple observation quickly evolved into a more profound question about the natural world.

“The first day when we went to the Frog Pond, all the grass and cattails were standing up, but throughout the year, they started to fall down,” Sawyer said. “I wondered why they did that.”

Part of the pilot’s design, Bloom emphasized, is that both he and his students are learning together and working to determine what does and doesn’t work for the program.

“The students get to see that learning is a collaborative process,” Bloom said. “We’re exploring, experimenting, and improving the program for next year.”

In addition to meeting science standards, the JSMS outdoor education program meets the Maine Learning Results standards—skills that Maine students are expected to have gained upon graduating high school. These include the Maine Learning Results guiding principles of becoming:

A Self-Directed and Lifelong Learner

A Creative and Practical Problem Solver

A Responsible and Involved Citizen

An Integrative and Informed Thinker

A Clear and Effective Communicator

For many students, this program goes beyond the state’s standards and the school’s curriculum. As they observe the natural world—birds, trees, wind, frogs hopping and singing at the Frog Pond, etc—Being outdoors, and the lessons it teaches, are beginning to take hold for these sudents.

Seventh-grader Carly Herman said she finds that the hands-on, outdoor activities make learning more engaging.

“The best part is going out and having fun,” Herman said. “Right now, we’re making a fire pit and building forts. When it gets really cold, the fire pit will help keep us warm, and the forts will keep us dry during rain and snow while we do our observations and journaling.”

Classmate Jamar Banton agreed, adding that the outdoor journals the students keep while on their exploratory adventures have helped him to notice things he never paid attention to before.

“When we sit and listen, we take notes on everything happening around us,” Banton said. “One time, I heard a buzzing noise, and it turned out to be a bee nearby. I even heard cars in the distance—sounds you don’t think about being in nature, but they’re there.”

While JSMS academics are the heart of this pilot program, Bloom said there is another component that is just as essential to the lives of JSMS students, and that is the art of playing.

“12- and 13-year-olds need to move their bodies and play together,” Bloom said. “They’re learning social skills as much as science skills. Many kids today have packed schedules filled with school, sports, and evening activities. Add in the pull of cellphones, and there’s not much unstructured time outdoors.”

Outdoor education, Bloom said, gives students space to breathe, move, collaborate, and reset.

As the pilot program continues, Bloom said he hopes this new initiative will become a model for future outdoor learning at JSMS and hopefully the entire district. For now, though, his students seem more than happy trading fluorescent lights for sunshine, textbooks for field journals, and worksheets for the rustle of leaves and snow beneath their feet.

This article was submitted by RSU 14.