Youth Leaders from Maine and New Hampshire Gather for ‘Can We? Connect’ at Augusta Civic Center

Maranacook High School student leaders lead a “Teen Issues” event at their school following the “Can We? Connect” event.

An early December snowstorm didn’t stop nearly 300 students and educators from 17 high schools across Maine and New Hampshire from coming together on December 11, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center for Can We? Connect, a day of youth-led dialogue and educator professional learning produced by The Can We? Project.

Can We? Connect is the second of three full-day retreats held throughout the school year for cohorts of student leaders from partner schools. While the first and third retreats take place locally, Can We? Connect offers a unique opportunity for students to gather regionally for a shared experience centered on constructive dialogue across real and perceived differences. One student participant described the experience as “the anti-debate league,” highlighting its focus on understanding rather than argument.

This photograph is courtesy of the Can We? Project.

Throughout the day, students practiced inquiry and active listening skills as they explored their own identities, learned about the communities their peers come from, and shared hopes for the future. Students also engaged in structured conversations where they shared personal beliefs and responded to thoughtful questions from peers about the values and moral foundations behind those beliefs.

While students participated in youth-led dialogue sessions, accompanying teachers and educators took part in a concurrent professional learning experience led by Julia Enriquez, a Can We? Project Liaison and history teacher at Yarmouth High School. The session focused on tools to foster constructive dialogue in classrooms, including a deck of conversation cards that Enriquez is developing to support meaningful discussion across any topic or theme.

Maranacook Community High School has been an active participant in The Can We? Project, with approximately 18 student leaders taking part in two retreats this school year. About a week after Can We? Connect, these students put their learning into action by hosting a “Teen Issues” event for the Maranacook school community. Student leaders organized a series of sessions that allowed participants to choose topics related to mental health awareness, personal interests and hobbies, or other issues important to them—many of which are not typically addressed within the regular curriculum.

This student-led event introduced The Can We? Project to the broader school community and engaged approximately 70 students across four sessions. Along with facilitating a “Picture Paddles” activity designed to build empathy and active listening skills, student leaders guided thoughtful, civil dialogue around issues that each participant identified as important.

“These were completely student led, with The Can We? Project student leaders facilitating,” Shane Gower, Maranacook Community High School Social Studies Teacher, said. “It was truly amazing to see, and we received so much positive feedback from participating students. It was very clear that our students really need opportunities like this for meaningful discourse.”



Other students continue to share their positive experiences with The Can We? Project, too. During the Can We? Connect event, facilitators gathered student feedback reflecting on the powerful impact of this experience:

“I am more hopeful towards the future, and I am honestly surprised that so many people I met are so similarly motivated. I think it was truly amazing to have this experience where I got to go out and communicate effectively about opinion and belief without stereotype or judgment.”

“Just like belonging in the greater world, I was really moved by everyone’s sense of kindness and support. There was no aggressive language or hate speech, and it was really nice to have that experience.”

“I am thinking that this will shape my ability to debate in the future. I often have a hard time thinking about other people’s perspectives, and this helped a lot.”

“I hope that this form of civil conversation can be something that becomes pursued by the general public. If things are discussed, sides become less polar.”

“Everyone believes in a future where they’re given a fair chance to be who they are. I felt much more seen than I ever have in my entire life.”

Educators at the December 11 event also echoed the positive impact on students:

“Can We? Connect is an amazing opportunity for all of our students to connect with peers from across the state.”

“They were interested in doing more and learning more about the others they had just met. They want to do something to replicate the experience at our school.”

“They were all full of happy and excited chatter on the ride home. I hope you all know just how much this type of experience means to teenagers.”

The Can We? Project continues to seek new partner schools and welcomes interest from students and educators who want to bring youth-led dialogue to their communities.

The Can We? Project continues to seek new partner schools and welcomes interest from students and educators who want to bring youth-led dialogue to their communities.

This story was submitted by The Can We? Project. For more information or to begin a conversation about participation, please contact John Holdridge, Can We? Project Director, at jholdridge@waynflete.org.

