A Look Back: Maine FFA Celebrates the Year of Youth in Agriculture

From left to right: Sierra Hemond; Julia Deitrick; Jillian McLaughlin; Lane Carmichael; Hannah Shaw; Maine Commissioner of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Amanda Beal; Julia Pierce; Hayley Mane; and Mia Arcott.

This article was written by Jillian McLaughlin, Maine FFA State Reporter.

Nearly a year ago, on January 14, 2025, Governor Janet Mills signed a proclamation officially designating 2025 as the Maine Year of Youth in Agriculture. This action launched a series of statewide initiatives designed to engage and support young agriculturalists through enhanced access to resources, mentorship opportunities, and networking experiences.

The first initiative took place that month during the 2025 State of Maine Agricultural Tradeshow with a student-led panel held at the Commissioner’s Luncheon. Hosted by Governor Mills and Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal, this panel elevated the voices of young leaders in agriculture as attendees heard firsthand accounts of their experiences and aspirations. Panelists included Maine FFA State President Lane Carmichael and representatives from the Maine 4-H Foundation.

In March 2025, Governor Mills invited youth leaders to attend Maine Agriculture Day at the Maine Legislature. A select group of students met with state senators and representatives to discuss the current state of agriculture in Maine. Throughout the day, participants were formally recognized by both the Maine House of Representatives and Senate for their dedication to the future of agriculture. Students also had the opportunity to meet personally with Governor Mills to discuss her continued commitment to engaging Maine’s agricultural youth.

The Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs declared the 2025 fair season the Year of Youth in Agriculture, which presented students with the opportunity to actively engage in events across the state. This included animal clinics, showing events, youth agriculture auctions, youth in agriculture displays, and much more.

In September 2025, the Eastern States Exposition took place in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Known as “The Big E,” this exposition is the largest fair on the East Coast, bringing together hundreds of FFA members for competitions, American Star Awards, and livestock shows. 2025 marked the 100th anniversary of the Maine Building on the fairgrounds. To commemorate the occasion, Commissioner Beal invited Maine FFA state officers and 4-H leaders to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Prior to the event, state officers Jillian McLaughlin and Hannah Shaw conducted a one-on-one interview with Commissioner Beal, reflecting on key takeaways from the Maine Year of Youth in Agriculture. This celebration concluded with remarks from 4-H leaders, government officials, and Maine FFA State President Carmichael.

Maine FFA members also did their part to continue the momentum of the Maine Year of Youth in Agriculture throughout 2025. In the summer, the Maine FFA State Officer Team inspired and engaged young members statewide, as they facilitated youth outreach events at agricultural fairs across the state following training with the National FFA. These events provided FFA and 4-H members with opportunities to network, build connections, and strengthen their leadership skills through workshops.

2025 provided young members of Maine’s agricultural community with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect directly with state leaders and have their voices heard. As Maine looks to the future, its youth are now better equipped with the knowledge, skills, and relationships needed to lead and advance the state’s agricultural industry. Although the Maine Year of Youth in Agriculture has officially come to a close, its impact will extend far beyond 2025.

To learn more about the Year of Youth in Agriculture, please visit: Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry | Maine’s Year of Youth in Agriculture.

To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.