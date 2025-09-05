CE meets Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission

MACAU, September 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met on Friday (5 September) in Beijing with the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Mr Zheng Shanjie, to exchange views on advancing the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and supporting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Mr Sam expressed gratitude to the NDRC for its continuous policy support in promoting the development of Macao and the Cooperation Zone. The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government remains committed to implementing President Xi Jinping’s directives, delivered during his inspection visit to Macao last year, in order to make full use of the unique advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle to accelerate economic diversification, he said.

Mr Sam observed that 5 September marked the fourth anniversary of the release of the “Overall Development Plan for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin”, the purpose of which was to promote Macao’s economic diversification through the development of Hengqin. Over the past four years, the Guangdong-Macao joint governance mechanism for the Cooperation Zone had functioned smoothly, achieving steady and significant progress in key areas such as infrastructure connectivity, institutional alignment, and social integration, he noted. Looking ahead, Guangdong and Macao would step up efforts to accelerate the second phase of development of the Cooperation Zone, with a view to fostering Macao-Hengqin integration and collaborative development.

Mr Sam highlighted the growing momentum in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and requested continued support from the NDRC to elevate the Greater Bay Area’s role as a nationwide model.

He also outlined progress on four major projects promoted by Macao: the construction of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town; the development of an international integrated tourism and cultural district in Macao; the creation of an international air transport hub (port) on the west bank of the Pearl River; and the establishment of a technology research industrial park in Macao. During the meeting, Mr Sam sought the NDRC's guidance on these projects in order to refine planning and deepen regional cooperation, enabling Macao better to integrate into national strategies and advance economic diversification.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation attending the meeting were: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

Representing the NDRC at the meeting were: Vice Chairman Mr Zhou Haibing; Secretary-General Mr Yuan Da; the Director of the Department of Foreign Capital and Overseas Investment, Mr Zhang Huanteng; and the Director of the Department of Regional Development, Mr Wu Shulin.

The Chief Executive is on a five-day visit to the capital. After attending the commemorative activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Mr Sam has remained in Beijing for meetings at ministries and with committees of the Central Government, to discuss sustained support for Macao’s economic diversification effort and high-quality development.