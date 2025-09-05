Real Veterans, Real Voices: 988 Awareness for 988 Day

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (SPAM) and many feelings come to mind as summer begins to fade and sweater weather is on its way-pumpkin spice everything, children back in school (school buses on the road too!), and the holidays are on its way before we know it. Depending on the individual, some love the summertime while others do not, some love everything pumpkin spice, while others loathe it, children back in school can be sad for some and thrilling for others, and holidays are simply a mixed bag.

Suicide is something exactly like these things-many thoughts and feelings about people, places, and things that may be juxtaposed; memories of people we love but have lost, reminders of happy times but those filled with pain and sadness, pride and honor but guilt and shame. One word, experience, or occurrence is so complex, and the effects can last a lifetime.

Your Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is here to help support Service Members, Veterans, and their Families by promoting health, safety, and connection, not only during September, but year around. Our Suicide Prevention Team provides outreach, support, and education to the community, as well as promoting the 988 Crisis Lifeline and bringing awareness to the powerful three numbers that save lives!

September 7th kicks off Suicide Prevention Awareness Week, and highlights September 8th as 988 Day.

Veterans Crisis Line

988 is our national crisis lifeline accessible for those experiencing distress and providing connection during a time when a life may be challenging to handle alone and receive over 5 million calls each year routed to over 200 contracted call centers nationwide! 988 was transitioned from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which began from an initiative between Congress and the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration in 2001. When the first crisis hotline began, they received 46,000 calls in the first year. As time progressed, a text feature was added in 2020 and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and worked to regroup text messages and routing wireless calls to call centers and making it simple for people to contact by narrowing it down to “988” (versus the previous 1-800 number) by July 2022.

The Department of Veterans Affairs recognized the need for a Veterans Crisis Line in 2007 to provide a 24/7 resource for confidential help to veterans and their loved ones in need of support. In 2022, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline transitioned from the standard 10-digit phone number to the more recognizable 3-digit number, 988 and to reach the Veterans Crisis Line, callers can now dial 988 and press 1, and is accessible through call, text, or chat.

Veteran Testimonials

Justin, a Marine Corps Veteran, stated, “Many veterans struggle with thoughts of suicide for various reasons, specifically when they separate from the military. Finding positive support (friends, hobbies, etc.) and getting established with a therapist in the community or withing the VA, will all be helpful things that can be done to prevent suicide. Just know that suicide affects so many people that are in your life. Some examples include family, friends, brothers/sisters in arms. There is help out there and the stigma is lessening. Seek help, call a former colleague from the military, call the Veterans Crisis Line. The best suicide prevention is to find PURPOSE. #Suicidesucks”

Reaching out for help can be difficult for many veterans, as stigma around asking for help and addressing behavioral health needs are still present. We are working to educate individuals about the presence of stigma, and how this can prohibit someone from reaching out for help. Our Suicide Prevention Team offers “Preventing Veteran Suicide by Combating Stigma: Building Awareness and Support”, at no cost, either virtually or in-person, anytime, anywhere, across Washington State to show our commitment to SMVF and working towards normalizing veterans seeking help when in crisis.

In 2024, 212 veterans in Washington State lost their lives to death by suicide. Together, we can work together to continue reducing veteran suicides no matter what day, week, month, or season we are in.

Tom, a Navy Veteran, wanted to share this message: “To my fellow veterans: you are not alone. Your life has purpose, even when the weight of it feels heavy. Reaching out is courage, not weakness. Hold on, your story isn’t over, and your country still needs you.”

Mark, a Marine Corps Veteran, shared, “When we make the decision to not give up, no matter how dark things may be, we are allowing unforeseen good things to come into our life in the future. For someone like me who has faith in God, it means staying connection with God and trusting God will make meaning of the suffering, and make me a better person in some way, either in making me stronger or having a greater ability to help others who are going through similar struggles.”

When someone appears as though they may be struggling or having difficulties, not acting the same, or presenting outside of their typical self or behavior, speak up and ask them about it! If someone expresses having thoughts about suicide, talking to them about it and helping them find necessary resources or connections for their safety is key. Addressing suicidal thoughts and talking about it will not cause a person to be more suicidal, it may help lessen it and de-escalate the crisis. Not knowing what to look for, ask about, or how to ask? Consider a LEARN Suicide Prevention Training from our Suicide Prevention Team!

When asked what someone can say to a veteran in crisis to offer help, O* (name shortened for obscure identity), an Army Veteran said, “I know you’re hurting, but you matter to many. Don’t make a permanent decision for a short-term problem. I’m here for you. Let me help you.”

Jose, an Army Veteran added, “I’m here to help you. Tell me how I can do that.”

Honoring the lives of those who lost their lives to suicide and their loves ones left behind is something this month brings forth to recognize the meaning of each life lost, how much they were loved, and how it is our job to continue on their fight and instill hope in others to save lives of those who are struggling with hopelessness, sadness, depression, guilt, shame, anger, pain. All of it matters-YOU matter!

Seely, an Army Veteran, reiterated this message and added, “Jordan Peterson has a brilliant quote, ‘Do not underestimate the vacancy your absence would leave’; a powerful truth is that you are an inspiration to someone and not even know it!”

Reach Out - Speak Up, Save Lives

If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis and need assistance, please never hesitate to reach out! 988-three numbers anyone can dial or text when someone (including themselves) is experiencing emotional distress, mental health crisis, substance use concerns, and challenging times that may seem incapacitating. 988 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is a confidential service with counselors who provide valuable support to those in need of help.

Want to help transform and save lives of SMVF in your community by bringing awareness and hope to those experiencing crisis? Purchase a 988 emblem for yourself (or someone else’s!) license plate! For $10 each (with a $8 service fee per transaction), a 988 emblem can be purchased through our partnership with the Department of Licensing and 100% of the proceeds go to our Suicide Prevention Community-Based Grant Fund! The grant funds go towards supporting local community organizations who provide peer support services and support to help prevent suicide among SMVF in Washington State.

Suicide affects us all, and each life matters-there is hope!