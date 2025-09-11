WDVA Honored with 2025 Pillars of Excellence Award for ArtsWA WAM Grant Innovation

The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) and the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) celebrate the Wellness, Arts, and the Military (WAM) Grant program’s receipt of the 2025 Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Award, honoring its innovative integration of creative arts into Veteran healthcare and transitional housing program services.

Art Heals: From Pandemic Isolation to Creative Connection

Recognizing the profound power of art to transcend cultural boundaries and promote healthy living, WDVA secured funding from ArtsWA’s WAM program for 2023 and 2024. These grants—totaling $400,000—were pivotal in restoring in-person programming after COVID restrictions, bringing therapeutic creativity to four State Veterans Homes and the Transitional Housing Program (THP). Veterans and their families rediscovered community and joy through painting, music therapy, gardening, ceramics, leatherwork, comedy workshops, live performances, and more.

"Art can change lives, and in the case of Veterans, it can save them. That’s the fundamental belief behind WAM," said WAM Program Manager Bryan Bales. "We’re proud to see it recognized through this award."

Program Highlights & Reach

$250,000 awarded in 2023 and $150,000 in 2024, distributed equally across four skilled nursing Veterans Home facilities (Walla Walla, Orting, Port Orchard and Spokane) and Transitional Housing Programs located in Port Orchard and Orting.

More than 3,600 Veterans, family members, and clients engaged in hands-on art experiences

Investments provided instruments, art supplies, technology, instructor fees, and transportation and attendance fees for cultural outings

Impact on Well-Being

Creative arts programming under WAM has delivered:

New coping mechanisms for physical health challenges, mood regulation, and social engagement

Nonverbal and verbal outlets for self-discovery, emotional healing, and rebuilding personal agency

Enhanced resident satisfaction, homelike environments, and ongoing community ties

“I enjoyed traveling outside the Orting THP program to visit the WA History Museum and Glass Blowing Museum. It was great to learn more about WA state and its culture. I learned that the Puyallup Fairgrounds used to be an internment site for the Japanese and there is an eternal flame there in remembrance of the Japanese interned there.” Veteran Robert Hunt

Community Partnerships

WDVA broadened collaborations with nonprofits and cultural venues, including MusicWorks4Veterans, Ted Brown Music Outreach, Eldergrow, Museum of Flight, and Mad Potter Creative Pottery Studio Outreach. These alliances ensure Veterans continue to access diverse artistic opportunities strengthening resilience and camaraderie.

“The structure, process and supplies provided for the art classes facilitated by staff helped me to process my emotions,” shared an anonymous Transitional Housing Program Veteran. “I realized I could continue using art on my own to process my emotions with the art supplies purchased.”

Looking Ahead & Leadership Perspectives

“As we witness art’s transformative role in recovery, we’re committed to expanding therapeutic activities—especially for memory care residents,” said WDVA Director David Puente Jr. “Our aim is to ensure Veterans facing cognitive challenges continue to find agency, community, and healing through creative expression.”

“ArtsWA is proud that our WAM Grant fosters healing, independence, and joy for those who served,” added ArtsWA Executive Director Karen Hanan. “Our partnership with WDVA reflects a shared belief in the profound ability of art to enrich lives and strengthen communities across Washington State."

About the Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Award

The Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Award is a prestigious recognition presented by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in partnership with the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs (NASDVA). It honors state-level programs that demonstrate outstanding service and innovation in supporting veterans and their families.

About the WAM Grant

Funded by the Washington State Arts Commission, the Wellness, Arts, and the Military (WAM) Grant supports innovative programming that integrates healthcare models with the arts. WAM empowers Active-Duty service members, Guardsmen, Reservists, Veterans, military families, and caregivers to access therapeutic creative experiences that promote resilience, agency, and social connectedness.

WDVA's previous Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Awards

This year's award marks the eighth Pillar of Excellence Award for WDVA since 2014.

2014

Veterans Training Support Center (VTSC) – Built a statewide trauma-informed care network for Veterans with PTSD and TBI.

Veteran Homelessness Reduction Programs – Implemented housing-first strategies that significantly lowered Veteran homelessness.

2015

Incarcerated Veterans Initiative – Reduced recidivism by connecting justice-involved Veterans to benefits and reentry support.

2016

Suicide Prevention & Peer Support Initiatives – Developed culturally competent, peer-led outreach to prevent Veteran suicide.

2018

Vet Corps Program – Supported student Veterans with peer navigators on college campuses.

2019

Suicide Prevention & Peer Support Initiatives (second recognition) – Continued excellence in peer-led suicide prevention efforts.

2023

Military Spouse Initiative – Addressed employment, licensure, childcare, and basic needs for military spouses through statewide partnerships.