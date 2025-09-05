Wheaton Family Law Firm, Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, Welcomes Three New Attorneys

We are very proud to welcome Attorneys Michael Rutcosky, Jordan Jenquin, and Joseph Recendez.

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC is excited to share that three new lawyers have joined our team of legal professionals. We are very proud to welcome Attorneys Michael Rutcosky, Jordan Jenquin, and Joseph Recendez, as their legal experience and qualifications make them valuable additions to our firm.

Attorney Michael Rutcosky has over 20 years of legal experience, with a background in criminal defense and education law. In his career, he has defended numerous clients facing state and federal charges for serious criminal offenses. Attorney Rutcosky favors a client-first approach, providing clear guidance and strong representation for people in need.

Attorney Jordan Jenquin practices family law and real estate law, having joined MKFM after previously working for Sidley Austin LLP in Chicago. A recent graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law in 2024, Attorney Jenquin was recognized multiple times for her excellent academic performance, including the honor of the Outstanding Scholastic Achievement Award.

Attorney Joseph Recendez earned his JD from the University of Illinois College of Law and was admitted to the Illinois State Bar in 2005. Attorney Recendez’s extensive background and knowledge in complex financial, tax, and business valuation, and earnings analysis will strongly complement MKFM Law’s family law practice.

We want to recognize all three attorneys for their exceptional talents, and we are certain that they will contribute immensely to our current and future clients’ and the overall success of our firm

About Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC provides clients with devoted counsel and advocacy in the areas of family law, employment litigation, criminal defense, estate planning, personal injury, and other legal issues. We have offices in Wheaton, St. Charles, and Sycamore, serving residents throughout DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, Will, Cook, and Lake Counties.

For any inquiries about our services, call 630-665-7300 today. You can learn more about the firm on our website at https://www.mkfmlaw.com/.

