Dallas, TX Federal Employment Lawyer Named as 2026 Elite Lawyer

Attorney Bobby Devadoss

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that our Founding Attorney, Bobby Devadoss, has been named as an Elite Lawyer for 2026, marking the fifth consecutive time he has received the award. This honor is a testament to Attorney Devadoss’s excellent professional reputation and long history of legal achievements, as he continues to serve as a strong advocate for federal employees.

Across his career, Attorney Devadoss has demonstrated himself to be a hardworking legal advocate. He has personally investigated more than 200 charges of unfair labor practice charges, and his experience spans across multiple federal matters, including EEOC investigations, Title VII violations, and cases involving the Merit Systems Protection Board. He has also held past positions with the Federal Labor Relations Authority and the Federal Aviation Administration, giving him deep insights into federal sector labor laws.

The Elite Lawyer award is only given out to select attorneys through a rigorously vetted peer nomination system. The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. is honored to accept this award as we faithfully serve those who serve in government.

About The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C.

The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. represents federal employees nationwide, with three offices located in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Dallas. We handle a wide variety of federal labor and employment law cases, with a high success rate in mediation for employment disputes.

If you have any questions about the services we provide for federal employees, call us at 888-351-0424 or contact us online to arrange a free consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.