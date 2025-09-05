September 5, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 13, 2025 through to September 21, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 will be the first Sunday in a series of when the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street & Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street.

For the 2025 Newbury Open Streets, the City wishes to implement a 15 minute drop off and pick up area on Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street, in the areas that were previously posted as No Stopping.

The series will run every Sunday from July 13, 2025 to September 21, 2025. With no event taking place on August 31, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the Sundays affected on the following streets:

Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hare Krishna Procession – Saturday, September 13, 2025

The Hare Krishna Procession for their 60th Anniversary will be taking place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, stepping off at 11 a.m.. The procession will start in the area of St Cecilia Street and Boylston Street, proceeding down Boylston Street and ending before Charles Street.

The procession itself will not need any temporary parking restrictions but at the formation point, a certain section of Cambria Street will need to be posted with a temporary parking restriction to afford an area for setting up a cart that is important to the procession, and other support vehicles may also be in that area. The parade organizer instructed that participants could not proceed beyond Charles Street and also instructed not to disperse through the Boston Public Garden.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street:

Cambria Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to St Cecilia Street

CHINATOWN

Chinatown Main Street lantern Festival - Saturday, September 13, 2025

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, the Lantern Festival, sponsored by the Chinatown Main Street Program, will be taking place. To ensure the safety of attendees, some streets will be posted with a temporary No Parking restriction.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street:

Beach Street - Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Tyler Street

Hudson Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

DORCHESTER

Open Streets Boston Dorchester - Sunday, September 14, 2025

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025 in the Dorchester neighborhood. Open Streets Boston will afford residents, visitors and business owners to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car-free streets, which will require some temporary parking regulations and some roadway diversions. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and run through to 3:00 p.m. with the streets closing at 9:00 a.m. and opening up by 4:00 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Ashmont Street/Talbot Avenue to Adams Street

NORTH END

North End Feast, San Gennaro Feast - Friday, September 5, 2025 to Sunday, September 7, 2025

The San Gennaro Feast is taking place in the North End from Friday, September 5, 2025 through to Sunday, September 7, 2025. Parking restrictions will be put in place along associated streets to ensure the safety of participants.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the weekend on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

San Gennaro Procession - Sunday, September 7, 2025

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., this parade will proceed over the following named streets:

On Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Salem Street, left onto Charter Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Hanover Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

ROXBURY

The Road To Wellness 5K - Saturday, September 6, 2025

On Saturday, the Dimock center will be hosting the Road To Wellness 5K, which will proceed along the following paths:

Beginning on Dimock Street, left onto Washington Street, left onto Marcella Street, right onto Centre Street, right onto Roxbury Street at John Elliot Square, right onto Bartlett Street, right onto Washington Street, left onto Dale Street, right onto Walnut Street, to Humboldt Avenue, right onto Martin Luther King Blvd, left onto Walnut Street, right onto Westminster Avenue, right onto Washington Street, left onto Dimock Street finishing at 41 Dimock Street.

The streets listed above will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event. The race itself will commence beginning at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at roughly 11:00 a.m..

SOUTH END

South Boston Street Festival - Saturday, September 20, 2025

The annual South Boston Street Festival is rescheduled for Saturday, September 20, 2025 on East Broadway, between I Street and L Street, with access being maintained eastbound to Emerson Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets: