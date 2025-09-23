Bodhi Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Named 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodhi Traditional Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, honoring the clinic’s dedication to treating complex health conditions with precision, compassion, and a patient-first philosophy.Specializing in neuroacupuncture, electroacupuncture, and Cellular BioModulation Therapy, Bodhi provides personalized treatment plans for conditions ranging from chronic pain and neuropathy to autoimmune disorders, fertility challenges, and women’s health concerns. This award highlights the clinic’s role as a trusted destination for patients who seek comprehensive, results-driven care—even when other approaches have failed.Founded by Dr. Andrea Izquierdo, L.Ac., and co-founder Maria Cardinal, Bodhi combines decades of global training with a focus on evidence-informed therapies. “Our goal has always been to address the root cause, not just manage symptoms,” said Dr. Izquierdo. “By integrating advanced acupuncture with traditional therapies like fire cupping, Tui Na, Gua Sha, and personalized herbal medicine, alongside innovations like Cellular BioModulation Therapy, we help our patients achieve lasting improvements in their health and quality of life.”The Best of Florida Award reflects Bodhi’s commitment to both modern precision and ancient wisdom. Every session is customized, follow-ups are intentional, and success is measured in patient outcomes—improved mobility, reduced pain, restored balance—not in quick fixes.Looking ahead, Bodhi plans to expand access to integrative therapies across the Space Coast while continuing to set a standard for thoughtful, effective, and individualized care. As Dr. Izquierdo notes: “We help, even after everything else has failed. That principle guides everything we do.”For more information click here

