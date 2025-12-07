Rusty’s Seafood & Oyster Bar Named 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner

PORT CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rusty’s Seafood & Oyster Bar has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award. The honor highlights the beloved family-owned restaurant’s legacy of fresh seafood, warm hospitality, and deep roots in the Space Coast community.For more than three decades, Rusty’s has served oysters, shrimp, and fish so fresh diners can practically see the ocean from their table. Their slogan says it best: “Relax... it’s Rusty’s!” With a breezy waterfront deck, a lively tiki bar, and a menu that reflects both tradition and innovation, Rusty’s has become a gathering place for locals, cruise travelers, and visitors alike.Guests can dive into raw or steamed oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, seared ahi tuna, buffalo wings, snow crab legs, or a hearty bowl of seafood or clam chowder. Wash it down with a pitcher of ice-cold beer or your favorite cocktail, iced tea, or soda: perfect for soaking in the laid-back Port Canaveral vibe.The Fischer family’s connection to Florida’s coast goes back even further. Bernard Fischer opened Bernard’s Surf in Cocoa Beach in 1948, setting a high standard for quality and service. His nephew Rusty continued the tradition in 1992 by founding Rusty’s Seafood & Oyster Bar. Today, the restaurant is led by Rusty’s sons, Rhett and Rusty, who have carried forward the family’s values of generosity, consistency, and community spirit.“This award means so much because it reflects what our family has been working toward for generations,” says co-owner Rhett Fischer. “We are proud to continue serving the Space Coast with the same care and hospitality that started back in 1948, while also creating a fun, welcoming place for new generations to enjoy.”As Rusty’s celebrates this recognition, the team remains focused on what has always mattered most: quality seafood, a welcoming atmosphere, and a sense of place that keeps people coming back. The award reinforces Rusty’s role as both a culinary landmark and a cornerstone of Port Canaveral’s community life.For more information click here

