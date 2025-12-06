Independence Care of Naples Honored with 2025 Best of Florida Award

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home is more than four walls…it’s where your favorite chair sits just right, where family photos line the hallway, and where daily life feels familiar. For seniors in Naples, Independence Care has become the trusted partner in making sure “home” remains home, even when extra support is needed. That commitment to preserving comfort and dignity has earned Independence Care of Naples a 2025 Best of Florida Award.Independence Care is known for delivering in-home health services that feel personal, not clinical. The company begins with listening and learning what matters most to clients and their families, then carefully matching caregivers not only to the practical needs, but also to the personalities and preferences of each client. From daily assistance with meals, bathing, and errands to specialized support for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or post-hospital recovery, every plan is built around respect, safety, and genuine companionship.In addition to traditional home care services, Independence Care also offers concierge services, home watch services, and other tailored solutions that make day-to-day life easier and more secure. The team’s philosophy is summed up perfectly in their slogan: Independence Care Cares.“Our mission has always been to go beyond care tasks and create real connections,” says Rosella Gervasi, Director of Concierge Care. “Families trust us not just because we show up, but because we show up with compassion, consistency, and the kind of support that helps seniors live with confidence at home.”Earning a Best of Florida Award underscores what families across Naples already know: Independence Care makes aging in place possible, safe, and fulfilling. As the demand for quality home care continues to grow, the team remains focused on its founding values: individualized care, trusted relationships, and giving both seniors and their families peace of mind.For Independence Care of Naples, this recognition isn’t just an accolade…it’s a reminder that the best care honors not only health, but also the meaning of home.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.