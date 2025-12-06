Matthew’s Hope Honored with 2025 Best of Florida Award

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew’s Hope has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, a recognition that underscores the organization’s impact in serving Central Florida’s homeless men, women, and children. For many, clean laundry, a fresh haircut, or a safe night’s sleep are everyday assumptions. For Matthew’s Hope, they are stepping stones toward dignity, independence, and renewed hope.Founded as a fully independent, faith-based nonprofit, Matthew’s Hope goes beyond short-term aid. The ministry provides transitional housing, medical and mental health care, transportation, showers, haircuts, and laundry services, all designed to meet immediate needs while opening doors to long-term stability. During extreme weather, they mobilize sleeper buses and shelters, ensuring no one is left without protection. A Montessori preschool for homeless and at-risk children adds another dimension, offering stability and learning opportunities for the youngest members of the community.“What makes Matthew’s Hope unique is that we don’t just provide services, we build pathways,” says a team member at Matthew’s Hope. “Every meal, every bus ride, every moment of care is rooted in our mission: Help Us, Help Them, Help Themselves. This award is a tribute to the volunteers, donors, and partners who make that mission possible every day.”With advocates connecting guests to social and VA services, and volunteers fueling its day-to-day operations, Matthew’s Hope has become a model for what community-powered outreach can accomplish. The Best of Florida recognition affirms what supporters already know: that compassion, when paired with practical action, changes lives. Looking ahead, the ministry remains committed to expanding its services and continuing to restore dignity and independence for those it serves.For more information click here

