Governor Abbott Signs Texas Summer Camp Safety Bills Into Law

September 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today signed House Bill 1 (the Youth CAMPER Act), Senate Bill 1 (the Heaven's 27 Camp Safety Act), and Senate Bill 3 at the Governor's Mansion to enhance safety measures at Texas summer camps and better protect Texans from catastrophic flooding events.

"As camper parents, Cecilia and I know the powerful role that camps can play in the lives of our children," said Governor Abbott. "We know the anxious anticipation to see your child again after dropping her off at camp. Every child who goes to camp should come home to their families, and no parent should ever have to outlive their child or endure this kind of loss. Today we are doing more than just changing campgrounds in Texas, we are changing the future for our children."

The Governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Senator Charles Perry, Representative Drew Darby, the Heaven's 27 families, and other state officials.

During his remarks, Governor Abbott stressed the importance of the Heaven's 27 Camp Safety Act and the CAMPER Act, which together require camps to install and maintain emergency systems, train staff on evacuation procedures and establish a Youth Camp Safety team to ensure the safety of Texas children at camp. The Governor stressed the powerful role camps play in the lives of children and the profound impact they have on their upbringing. Following the event, The Governor and First Lady privately met with families to offer their continued support.

House Bill 1 (Darby/Perry) the Youth Camp Alert, Mitigation, Preparedness, and Emergency Response (Youth CAMPER) Act, requires youth camps to adopt and annually update emergency plans, train staff, orient campers, notify parents of floodplain risks with signed acknowledgment, and share plans with local emergency services. The Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is authorized to enforce compliance through inspections, complaint investigations, and license suspension or denial.

Senate Bill 1 (Perry/Darby) known as the Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act, prohibits DSHS from licensing youth camps with cabins in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-designated floodplains (with limited exceptions), requires annual emergency training and planning, creates an online registry of licensed youth camps, and extends safety standards to campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks.

Senate Bill 3 (Bettencourt/Wilson) creates a grant program at the Office of the Governor to offer financial support to cities, counties, and other government entities for the installation of early-warning sirens in areas prone to flash-flooding.