Columbus West Side Criminal Organization Indicted on Human Trafficking and Drug Charges

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Five members of a criminal organization accused of committing violent crimes and dealing narcotics to further a human trafficking enterprise were indicted by a Franklin County grand jury, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, which is organized under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) and led by the Columbus Division of Police, began its investigation in January 2025 after investigators received tips.

The case was presented to a Franklin County grand jury, which returned an indictment on Sept. 3. The indictment states that criminal activity occurred between November 2024 and November 2025.

According to the indictment, the task force found that a criminal organization led by Justin Davis was operating on Columbus’ West Side and had sought to expand its human trafficking activities by using violence and selling narcotics.

Five members of the organization, all from Columbus, were indicted:

Justin Davis, 40, indicted on 25 felony charges:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Three counts of trafficking in persons (F1)

Three counts of promoting prostitution (F3)

Three counts of compelling prostitution (F3)

Five counts of trafficking in drugs (F3 / F4)

Five counts of possession of drugs (F4 / F5)

Two counts of tampering with evidence (F3)

One count of money laundering (F3)

One count of receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture (F5)

One count of possession weapons under disability (F3)

Cieara Tesso, 28, indicted on 15 felony charges:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Three counts of promoting prostitution (F3 / F4)

Three counts of trafficking in drugs (F4)

Four counts of possession of drugs (F4 / F5)

One count of receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture (F5)

One count of tampering with evidence (F3)

One count of money laundering (F3)

One count of possessing weapons under disability (F3)

Jeffery Willis, 69, indicted on eight felony charges:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Two counts of promoting prostitution (F4)

One count of trafficking in drugs (F4)

One count of possession of drugs (F5)

One count of receiving proceeds subject for forfeiture (F5)

One count of permitting drug abuse (F5)

One count of money laundering (F3)

Renika Crowley, 42, indicted on nine felony charges:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Two counts of trafficking in drugs (F3)

Three counts of possession of drugs (F4 / F5)

One count of tampering with evidence (F3)

One count of money laundering (F3)

One count of receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture (F5)

Roselind Fout, 40, indicted on seven felony charges:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Three counts of trafficking in drugs (F4)

Two counts of possession of drugs (F5)

One count of money laundering (F3)

Indictments contain only allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in court.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force consists of representatives from the Columbus Division of Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Ohio State University Police Department, Marysville Police Department, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Southeast Healthcare and Salvation Army.

To report suspected human trafficking in Ohio:

