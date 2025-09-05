Copeland’s of Jacksonville Celebrates National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day with Seasonal Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake

On October 21, Copeland’s of Jacksonville celebrates National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day with a limited-time Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake.

Pumpkin and pecan are fall staples, and we’re excited to bring them together in one decadent cheesecake to celebrate this special day.” — Andrew Gabet, Owner

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autumn flavors take center stage as Copeland’s of Jacksonville prepares to honor National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day on Saturday, October 21. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s featured Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake, a seasonal dessert that blends spiced pumpkin with the richness of Southern pecan.

A Fall Dessert Worth Celebrating

Pumpkin cheesecake has long been a seasonal favorite, but Copeland’s version adds a local twist. The Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake is crafted to balance creamy pumpkin filling with the nutty sweetness of pecans, offering a taste of both tradition and indulgence.

Word from the Owner

“Pumpkin and pecan are fall staples, and we’re excited to bring them together in one decadent cheesecake to celebrate this special day,” said Andrew Gabet, Owner.

About Us

Since opening its doors in 2001, Copeland’s of Jacksonville has brought authentic New Orleans–style cuisine and Southern hospitality to the Jacksonville community. Located at 4310 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216, the restaurant is known for Cajun and Creole favorites, weekend brunch, and signature desserts. With roots in Louisiana tradition and a commitment to scratch-made meals, Copeland’s continues to be a gathering place for family and friends.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.