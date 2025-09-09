Virtual Roundtable Discussion to Showcase How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Are Changing Healthcare

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Trajectory® Health AI Rene Quashie, JD, Vice President, Digital Health, Consumer Technology Association, producer of CES® Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer

RadSite and Trajectory Health AI to Host September 16th Complimentary Webinar

I am looking forward to moderating this roundtable discussion on how AI is changing the U.S. healthcare delivery system” — Rene Quashie, JD

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, and TrajectoryHealth AI are sponsoring a complimentary webinar entitled “How AI Solutions Are Changing Healthcare.”The event will take place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT. To register, click here Moderator/Speaker• Rene Quashie, JD, Vice President, Digital Health, Consumer Technology Association, producer of CESSpeakers• Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite• Eliot Siegel, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, RadSite• Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH, Chief Epidemiologist and Co-Founder, Trajectory Health AI“I am looking forward to moderating this roundtable discussion on how AI is changing the U.S. healthcare delivery system,” notes Rene Quashie, JD, Vice President of Digital Health for the Consumer Technology Association. “As a standard development organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute, the Consumer Technology Association is playing a leading role in developing AI Standards. We need to develop clear steps to support evidence-based AI applications in medicine.“Artificial intelligence is beginning to transform imaging and diagnostics—enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and the ability to personalize care,” adds Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite. “ While these advances are exciting, they also raise important questions about quality and oversight. At RadSite, our mission has always been to ensure that new technologies are integrated responsibly into clinical practice, with safety and performance as guiding principles. By applying the same rigorous, standards-based approach we bring to imaging accreditation, we may be able help healthcare embrace AI in ways that protect patients, build trust, and deliver better outcomes.”The roundtable discussion will examine various types of AI models and their interaction with human intelligence, including pre-generative and generative models, static and dynamic models, large language models, and the data on which they are based (e.g., natural language processing). Participants will debate the implications for clinical care, medical research, future decisions about resource allocation made by insurance companies and health systems, and public and private oversight.RadSite offers six accreditation programs related to advanced diagnostic imaging, as well as a new program in remote scanning accreditation. To learn more about the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program and request a complimentary copy of the Remote Scanning Standards and Guide, version 1.0, visit our website or contact the information below.To listen to webinars related to trends in remote scanning and RadSite’s accreditation process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page and navigate to the Remote Scanning playlist.To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com . To speak to a RadSite representative, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

