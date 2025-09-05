This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – September 5, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Ontario Invests $23M to Train 4,200 Workers in Mississauga and Key Industries• $29M Co-Housing Development Brings Affordable Rental and Ownership Options to Montréal• Building a Better Canada: RAIC Champions Architecture in Policy and Public Dialogue• CGA 2024 DIRT Report Shows Rising Damages to Buried Utilities• The RONA Foundation launches the third edition of the Home Sweet Home campaign• Revizto Named One of Switzerland’s Best Managed Companies 2025• What Natural Language Processing Means for Construction Projects• What is Your Biggest Challenge in Adopting New Technology?• Don’t let tires be the weakest link• The Byng Group Acquires RC Legnini, Expands Multi-Family Renovation Services into U.S. Market• New Starlight Platform Targets Essential Housing, Energy, and Civic Infrastructure• CBTU Report Exposes Mental Health Challenges in Canada’s Skilled Trades• Reclaim, Reuse, Recycle: Advanced Water Treatment Strategies for a Resilient Future• KEITHWALKING FLOORSystem Powers Organics Recycling for Renewable Energy• IAPMO, ASPE, ASSE International, ARCSA International Join Into Renewed MoU Outlining Future Collaboration• Steel helps build neighbourhoods through recreational centres• ADVANCE Program Empowers Women in Utilities at The Utility Expo 2025• Nominations Open for Expanded Next Level Awards at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026• Chicago Build 2025 Brings 30,000+ AEC Professionals Together at McCormick Place• CGC Inc. Acquires Imperial Building Products to Expand Canadian Construction Solutions• BPA Strengthens Alberta Operations Through Merger with Mulvey and Banani InternationalStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

